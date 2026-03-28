Meningitis Kills a Quarter Million People a Year, According to New Study

A study published Saturday found that meningitis causes more than 250,000 deaths worldwide each year.

Researchers say it’s the most in-depth global study on meningitis so far; it shows that about one-third of the deaths are children, with many cases happening in parts of Africa.

Published in The Lancet Neurology, the study follows recent news of an outbreak in the United Kingdom, where two individuals died after contracting the illness at a nightclub in England earlier this month.

Meningitis is a condition involving inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord; it can result from infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.

Initial symptoms can sometimes be similar to those caused by the flu virus. Within hours or days, however, symptoms will typically worsen and include a severe headache, stiff neck, high fever, seizures, confusion, nausea or vomiting, difficulty staying awake, sensitivity to light, or a skin rash. Prompt treatment is crucial. Without it, the risk of serious long-term nervous system damage goes up, which can lead to seizures, brain damage, learning difficulties, vision or hearing problems, memory loss, and in some cases, death.

In Kent, a bacterial strain led to a surge in vaccinations, with more than 10,000 people receiving shots over a two-week period.

Worldwide, both infection rates and deaths have declined since 2000, due to increased access to vaccines.

Despite this, estimates suggest that over 259,000 people died from the disease in 2023.

The region known as the African meningitis belt, stretching from Ethiopia to Senegal, saw the greatest number of cases.

Countries such as Niger, Chad, and Nigeria were among those most severely affected.

Researchers also pointed to a few main risk factors, like being born prematurely, exposure to air pollution, and having a low birth weight.

The report warned that the World Health Organization isn’t on track to hit its 2030 meningitis targets – the goal is to reduce cases by half and reduce deaths by 70 percent.

Even so, cases and deaths are only dropping at about half the speed needed to hit those targets.

It emphasized that faster progress will depend on stronger action, such as better access to healthcare, wider vaccination coverage, and improved monitoring and diagnostic systems.

Researchers also pointed out that many deaths linked to meningitis are not officially recorded, particularly in lower-income countries. As a result, the true number is likely much higher than current estimates.