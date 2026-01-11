More Than 100 Human Skulls Found at Home of Man Accused of Cemetery Crimes

A man accused of cemetery crimes is facing criminal charges after hundreds of human remains were found inside his home.

According to court documents, investigators discovered more than 100 human skulls, along with decomposing torsos, long bones, mummified feet, and other remains, in the basement of Jonathan Gerlach, a 34-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

According to Tanner Rouse, the Delaware County district attorney, eight more sets of human remains were later found in a storage unit connected to Gerlach.

Investigators are still working to identify the remains and to determine where they came from.

Authorities have not yet determined what Gerlach allegedly planned to do with the remains.

Officials noted that some of the remains recovered appear to be several hundred years old. The collection may include the remains of young infants.

Gerlach was taken into custody Tuesday while departing Mount Moriah Cemetery, a historic cemetery located across Philadelphia and Yeadon.

In total, Gerlach has been charged with about 300 counts related to theft, abuse of a corpse, and receiving stolen property, based on court records.

He remains in custody after bail was set at $1 million in cash.

Court records indicate that he does not yet have an attorney representing him.

The affidavit says Gerlach told investigators he stole roughly 30 sets of human remains from the cemetery.

At a news conference, Rohan Hepkins, the mayor of Yeadon, noted that Betsy Ross, who is credited with making the first U.S. flag, was once buried at the cemetery before her remains were moved.

The cemetery is also the final resting place for soldiers from every major U.S. conflict, beginning with the Revolutionary War.

Hepkins described the cemetery as an easy target, explaining that it lacks fencing and has multiple access points that make entry simple.

Officials said the investigation began after a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the cemetery noticed unusual conditions on the grounds and reported them to police.

According to the affidavit, 26 underground vaults and mausoleums at the cemetery were damaged or broken into between Nov. 7 and Tuesday.

Of those sites, 25 are believed to be more than 100 years old.

After investigators identified Gerlach as a suspect, they reviewed surveillance footage and saw him leaving the property on Tuesday while carrying a large bag.

Authorities say the bag contained the mummified remains of two young children, three human skulls, and additional bones.

The remains were later recovered from his home in Ephrata, roughly 70 miles from the cemetery.