Wife Rescues Husband After Crash Detection Alert

An Arizona woman says a crash alert from her husband’s motorcycle helmet helped her find him in time, which ultimately saved his life.

Last Friday, Dustin Hayes was riding on New River Road when he got into a crash around 9:00 p.m.

Fortunately, Dustin was wearing a helmet equipped with a Cardo Packtalk Pro Bluetooth device, which can detect collisions and automatically send alerts along with a location pin.

His wife, Brooke Hayes, said she received a text marked “urgent” that night and opened it right away.

The message told her that Dustin may have been in a car accident.

The alert showed he was about 30 minutes away, and even though she did not know what she would find, she decided to head out anyway.

When her husband would not answer her calls, she grew more concerned and called police while she was on the way.

When Brooke arrived at the pinned location, she did not see anything at first. Trusting her gut feeling, she grabbed a flashlight and started walking around the area.

Eventually, she spotted the motorcycle. She ran over and found Dustin nearby.

The bike had gone over a fence, which meant drivers passing by could not see him from the road.

Brooke later told media outlets that her husband was in extremely bad condition when she found him.

Police arrived about 10 minutes later and were stunned that Dustin was still alive after being down for more than half an hour.

Brooke said without the location pin, she would not have known where to look and believes no one would have found him until morning.

She also said that Dustin was likely thrown from his bike while trying to avoid hitting an animal.

Dustin suffered 20 broken bones, including injuries to his spine and neck, as well as a brain bleed, and remains in an induced coma.

Brooke said she is thankful he survived and doctors expect him to pull through.

Still, she explained on their GoFundMe page that recovery will be a long and difficult process.

The fundraiser has collected more than $9,000 toward a $10,000 goal so far.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Dustin will be unable to work for a long time.

Brooke said the coming months will involve surgeries, rehabilitation, and frequent medical visits, along with the added stress of covering rent, utilities, and other everyday expenses.