New Hampshire Resident Dies From Mosquito-Borne Encephalitis Infection

An individual from New Hampshire has died after contracting the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human services, it was the first case in the state in over a decade.

The individual, who has not been identified, was allegedly hospitalized after experiencing central nervous system. He later passed away from the disease.

The eastern equine encephalitis virus is a rare disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 11 cases are reported in humans every year on average.

Last year, there were only seven confirmed cases.

Besides humans, the virus has also affected several horses around the Northeast this summer.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, a New Hampshire epidemiologist, believes there is a higher risk of EEE infections this year in New England, given the number of positive samples found in mosquitoes. He warned that the risk of infection will continue to rise throughout the fall, until cold temperatures kill the mosquitoes.

In 2019, there were 12 confirmed cases in Massachusetts, six of which resulted in death. The year after that, the state saw five more cases with an additional death.

EEE infection has also been found in mosquitoes and horses in several other states including New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Some parks in Massachusetts have also started to close from dusk until dawn to prevent further transmission.

Authorities in Massachusetts and New York have also announced that they will be spraying insecticide on the ground using trucks to prevent the virus from spreading. Not only that but they will also be using small planes to spray from above.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare disease that’s spread by infected mosquito. While the condition is rare, it is incredibly serious, with one-third of those affected dying.

Those who survive the infection may also have ongoing neurological problems that will continue throughout their lives.

While people of all ages can be infected with the virus, those who are over the age of 50 and younger than 15 are at a greater risk. It’s worth nothing, however, that not everyone will develop symptoms.

Those who do may experience fever, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, drowsiness, seizures, and behavioral changes.

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine or treatment that can prevent eastern equine encephalitis. Doctors can only provide supportive care for those who test positive.

Given that, the best way to prevent the disease is by protecting yourself from mosquitoes.

For example, you can use an insect repellent when outdoors. Wearing long-sleeved, loose-fitting shirts and pants will also prevent mosquito bites. Using window screens or an air conditioner will also prevent mosquitoes from entering the house.

It’s also important to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. This means removing standing water from near your home (e.g. containers or pots filled with water).