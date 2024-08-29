Boar’s Head Plant Linked to Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Boar’s Head, a supplier of ready-to-eat meats, cheeses, and condiments, is linked to a nationwide recall of deli meats, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Numerous health violations were noted by inspectors including mildew, mold, and insects throughout the site.

Last month, the company recalled all of the deli meats that were produced at its Jaratt plant due to listeria contamination.

Since then, the outbreak has resulted in 57 hospitalizations across 18 states, all of which could be traced back to products from the plant. Out of those, at least nine people have died, including two South Carolina residents, and one each from Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Florida, and Tennessee.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this is the ‘largest listeriosis outbreak since 2011’, when 33 people died due to contaminated cantaloupes.

Authorities have obtained a number of samples from unopened products across multiple states, and have confirmed the presence of the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. They have also linked the bacteria from the products to the current outbreak via genetic sequencing.

Officials are now urging individuals to check their fridges for the recalled deli meats. Any surfaces that may have come into contact with the meats should also be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The Boar’s Head plant in Jarratt, Virginia, will remain closed until it can produce a safe product, according to a spokesperson for the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Despite the outbreak, however, it has not been confirmed whether or not the company will face any penalties.

Elizabeth Ward, a spokesperson for Boar’s Head, said they will be working with global food safety experts to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the outbreak. They will also be disinfecting the plant and retraining all staff.

Repeat Health Violations



In July, inspectors found what appeared to be mold and mildew building up around the hand washing sinks, where employees are to work with ready-to-eat meats.

They also discovered mold outside of the steel vats at the plant, in addition to the holding coolers between the smokehouses.

A substance resembling black mold was also found throughout the room, with some spots being as large as a quarter.

Other plant locations also had problems such as leaking water and pooling water, some of which showed visible algae growth. Water from condensation was also seen dripping on various products.

While workers immediately mopped up the leaks that were flagged by inspectors, the leaks quickly returned within seconds.

Another federal inspector found ‘large amounts of blood’ on the ground as well as a ‘rancid smell’ coming from the cooler.

Previous records also noted that a number of insects were found in and around the ready-to-eat- meats at the plant. At one point, over 980 pounds of ham was taken from one of the smokehouses for an investigation.

Small flying insects were also seen flying around the room and crawling on the walls, which had ‘significant meat buildup.’

Bugs such as cockroaches, beetles, and ants were also seen crawling on the walls at other parts of the facility.