New XEC COVID-19 Variant Spreading

Experts say a new coronavirus variant has started to spread and could soon become the dominant type.

The new variant, known as XEC, was first identified in Germany earlier this summer. Since then, it has also emerged in the US, UK, Denmark, and several other countries.

However, cases have remained low in the United States and it has not spread enough for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add it to their Covid variant tracker.

Scientists believe the new XEC variant is a combination of KP.3.3 and KS.1.1, the former of which has been the dominant strain in the U.S. for the past month.

The new variant, however, has additional mutations that will allow it to spread this fall. More specifically, it has tighter binding cells that make it more evasive and more transmissible compared to other omicron descendants, according to infection disease specialist Peter Chin-Hong, who works at UCSF.

While it’s not very likely to cause hospitalizations and deaths to go up, experts believe it will lead to a surge in cases.

The newly released vaccines, however, should prevent severe illnessand will offer those who get the jab with a buffer of six to eight weeks.

The Director of the Genetics Institute at London, Professor Francois Balloux, said that while the new variant has a ‘slight transmission advantage’ compared to the older variants, the vaccine will still offer ample protection, especially for those in the most vulnerable groups, as XEC is considered a ‘great great-grandchildren’ of the original Omicron.

For maximum protection during the protected surge, experts are recommending individuals to get their updated shots between late September and October.

Eric Topol, the Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the new variant is ‘simply getting started’ and that it will take several weeks, or even months before it begins to cause a wave. However, he is concerned that it will ‘take charge’ eventually.

Symptoms of XEC Covid Variant

Symptoms are believed to be similar to those of the previous Covid variants. This includes cold or flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue, sore throat, and a cough.

Some people may also experience shortness of breath, runny nose, vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea.

While most people will recover within several weeks, others will take longer to feel better.

Due to there being less routine testing, however, it will be difficult to know how prevalent the Covid variant is. Mike Honey, a Covid data analyst, however, said that there has been ‘strong growth’ of the new XEC variant in Germany and Denmark and that other countries could follow suit.