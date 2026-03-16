Norovirus Outbreak Infects 153 Aboard Princess Cruise Ship in Caribbean

More than 150 people aboard a Princess cruise ship became sick with norovirus while sailing through the Caribbean, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A report released Thursday said 153 people in total reported symptoms; 104 were passengers and 49 were crew members.

The ship, the Star Princess, had been on a week-long trip that wrapped up Sunday. Those who became sick experienced symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea.

Princess Cruises said the crew stepped up cleaning and sanitation efforts; sick passengers and crew were also kept isolated until they were able to leave the ship.

Company officials said they also worked with CDC experts to address the virus, which spreads easily and can linger on surfaces.

The outbreak was officially reported Wednesday to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, which then sent investigators to the ship to look into what happened.

According to CruiseMapper, a site that tracks cruise ships, the vessel carrying more than 4,300 passengers arrived back in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Later that evening, it set sail again on another trip to Princess Cays in the Bahamas.

In the United States, Norovirus is the most common cause of outbreaks involving vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other symptoms include stomach pain, headache, body aches, and fever. Symptoms typically develop 12 to 48 hours after an individual is exposed to the virus and last for up to three days.

Norovirus can also make it difficult for people to eat or drink due to inflammation in the stomach and intestines.

For people who become sick, treatment usually focuses on staying hydrated, getting adequate rest, and sticking to simple, easy-to-digest foods.

The virus can spread in several ways, including close contact with infected individuals, eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated liquids, or contaminated surfaces.

Frequent handwashing with soap and water can help lower the risk of infection; disinfecting commonly used surfaces such as tables is also recommended.

While using hand sanitizer helps, it doesn’t kill the virus as effectively as washing your hands with warm water and soap.

The Star Princess, which features a concert venue topped with a clear dome along with about 30 dining venues, first launched service from Europe in October.

The following month, actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey officially christened the ship after being named its godparents.