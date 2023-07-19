Oat Haus After Shark Tank Update 2023 – Where Are They Now

Oat Haus Before Shark Tank

Oat Haus is a one-of-a-kind granola butter sandwich spread made from oats. The spread is similar to peanut butter, except that it has the taste of an oatmeal cookie. Oat Haus Granola Butter is free of gluten, soy, dairy, and nuts, making it great for vegan, kosher, or organic consumers. This company’s Granola Butter consists of healthy ingredients such as flax, coconut oil, maple syrup, olive oil, oats, salt, and other spices. Oat Haus Granola Butter is currently available in a variety of nine different flavors, including Original, Strawberry Shortcake, Cookie Dough, Birthday Cake, Coffee, Brownie Batter, S’mores, Chocolate, Vanilla, and even Pumpkin Spice. Customers can purchase these delectable flavors on the official Oat Haus website or on Amazon. A single jar will set you back about $12.95, while a pack of three jars will cost $34.95. Furthermore, Oat Haus offers a subscription option that includes a 10% discount code, making the three-pack of jars $31.46.

Oat Haus was originally launched under its parent company, Kween and Co. While there are usually one or two entrepreneurs running a company, Oat Haus has three! Ali Bonar is the initial founder of the company, though she has two co-founders, her boyfriend Eric Katz and their good friend Ari Schraer. Ali Bonar studied at the University of California, Berkeley, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in science—nutrition science, to be exact. After graduation, she went on to work with an array of different companies, such as Chempetitive Group, Smith Integrative Oncology, MSLGROUP, and Doximity. Ali’s co-founder and boyfriend, Eric Katz, also attended the University of California, Berkeley, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science. After graduating, he moved on to become a senior consultant with the TAMID Group.

Ari Schraer, the other co-founder of Oat Haus, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2014 before becoming a full-time chef. The three entrepreneurs launched Oat Haus together in 2018. Initially, Ali was on the lookout for a spread that didn’t contain nuts due to an allergy she has. After scouring the internet, she was surprised to find that nothing of that sort existed thus far. This led the trio to find a way to create a nut-free sandwich spread. Since her childhood, Ali has always paid close attention to the ingredients and nutrition of the foods she consumes. Due to that, she had a basic idea of what ingredients could be used in their Oat Haus Granola Butter.

When Ali, Eric, and Ari launched Oat Haus, they ran into a few difficulties. One problem was that the business was still in its startup phase, and they had to spend a good sum of money in order to get their product onto the market. In December of 2020, the entrepreneurs were granted a $600,000 investment during a funding seed round. This investment came from Overeasy Ventures. This sure was helpful in getting the Oat Haus business off the ground. Now, their granola butter is available in select Whole Foods locations within the Southern Pacific, Northeast, and North Atlantic regions. It’s also available in a Florida Whole Foods location, Canada’s Nature Market, and more than 1,000 other physical stores across the United States.

Oat Haus on Shark Tank

Ali Bonar, Eric Katz, and Ari Schraer visited the Shark Tank for episode 3 of season 13 in hopes that a shark would want to invest in their business as well as mentor them further in expanding Oat Haus. The entrepreneurial trio is asking for a deal of $375,000 in return for 5% equity in their estimated $7.5 million company. The group of founders jumped right into their introductions before explaining to the sharks what their Oat Haus granola butter is. Ali shares her story about her eating disorder and mentions that she’s always paid attention to the nutrition labels of the food she buys. While they’re filling the sharks in on any details regarding the product, the sharks get the chance to taste the spread. They seem to like the taste!

The entrepreneurs reveal that they have made $2.7 million in lifetime sales. $156,000 of it came from 2018, $435,000 came from 2019, and their sales for the 2020 year successfully hit the $1.2 million mark. As for the current 2021 year, at the time of filming, Oat Haus was on track to do $2.5 million in sales. A single jar of their granola butter costs them $3.25 to manufacture. It’s then sold for between $9 and $12.95; however, distributors can purchase it for $5.50. Ali, Eric, and Ari all agree that their first two years following their launch were difficult. They ended up using the $600,000 investment from Overeasy Ventures, along with their own $100,000 and 5% of their revenue, to get the business going. Hence, their interest in a shark’s investment and guidance.

Once the sharks begin backing out of the deal with Oat Haus, Mark Cuban is the first to go. He shares that she isn’t making an offer because the spread is only gluten- and allergen-free. Barbara Corcoran, on the other hand, seems pleased with the idea of Oat Haus. She also likes the small team the founders have created to run the business, but she doesn’t believe she could add anything to it. Due to that reason, she backs out. Kevin O’Leary is up next. He backs out due to the consistency of Oat Haus. This leaves Lori Greiner and Daniel Lubetzky remaining. Daniel drops out quickly, while Lori reveals that she doesn’t think Oat Haus is for her before she backs out. Ultimately, Ali, Eric, and Ari leave the show without a deal.

Oat Haus Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Unfortunately, Oat Haus did leave the Shark Tank stage without a deal in place; however, as of January 2023, they’re still in business! Based on how Oat Haus has been doing, it appears that Ali, Eric, and Ari have done a great job keeping up with it. Within just the first three days after the Shark Tank episode aired, Oat Haus received a spike in sales. There were rumors that their overall sales increased by 300% after the show, though there hasn’t been a confirmation on that. Regardless, the founders have done great with their sales thus far. Following this, there was a bunch of positive feedback from happy customers who loved the Oat Haus granola butter. In June and July of 2022, Oat Haus’s products reached the shelves of Mom’s Organic Market and multiple Sprouts Supermarket locations. In addition to that, the company took part in the 2022 Expo East event, the 2022 CoLab class, and was later featured on the snackfutures website. By the end of 2022, Oat Haus would have had an estimated $3 million in sales.