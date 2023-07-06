P-Nuff Crunch 2023 Update – What Happened After Shark Tank

P-Nuff Crunch Before Shark Tank

P-Nuff Crunch was founded in 2015 by Dr. Juan Salinas with the intention of creating a healthier alternative to eating junk food when having a snack. This snack is created under Salinas’ nutrition company, Perfect Life Nutrition, LLC. Prior to launching P-Nuff Crunch, Salinas attained his post-graduate degree from the International Olympic Committee for Sports and Exercise Nutrition. He also studied to get his MBA degree in entrepreneurship from Rutgers before taking his chances and entering the Rutger University’s Business Plan Competition. A competition that he won. Salinas then spent 20 years working in the snack industry. He was a developer for companies like Nabisco, Kraft, Cadbury, and Nestle. During his time as a developer for these snack companies, he gained insight on how popular snacks really are within America. And not just for children. Now, Salinas is a bodybuilder and a fanatic of fitness who loves snacks just as much as the next person; however, he doesn’t like the ingredients used in his favorite snacks. With his expertise in the snack industry, he could make a change.

Salinas knew he wanted to open a food-related business for some time; in fact, he preferred that to working at a desk. After reviewing how the food industry weighs in on what snacks are healthy, the founder felt determined to create a snack that was truly healthy. Something without chemicals, gluten, and added preservatives. While he didn’t have an idea on his product immediately, Salinas did know that he wanted it to consist of only all-natural ingredients. With that, he gathered his expertise from working in the snack industry with his love for health and fitness and got to work on brainstorming ideas. It must’ve taken him about a hundred attempts before he finally found his perfect recipe for P-Nuff Crunch.

P-Nuff Crunch is a puffy, crunchy peanut snack which it is an alternative to unhealthy sweet and salty snacks. This snack is made from peanuts rather than corn, making it a healthy snack for the whole family to enjoy. Made with all-natural ingredients, P-Nuff Crunch consists of roasted peanuts, organic cane sugar, tapioca starch, brown rice protein, ground navy beans, peanut oil, and white rice. Along with a dash of salt. This snack is entirely plant-based and vegan-friendly, as well as gluten-free and non-genetically modified. Additionally, P-Nuff Crunch only contains 130 calories per one serving. Not to worry when it comes to flavor, these peanut snacks are available in flavors such as original, cinnamon, and cocoa.

P-Nuff Crunch is currently available in stores around New York, such as Shoprite Markets and other smaller chains, as well as on Amazon. A single 4-ounce bag of P-Nuff Crunch is being sold for $3.50. While that might seem a bit pricey to some, this snack is worth it as it is a snack for everyone in the family. As for the business side of the company, Salinas has mentioned how tricky it is to start a new business within the food industry; however, it is his passion. Nonetheless, he believes that a partner would make business a little less rigorous. Hence why he plans to appear on Shark Tank in hopes of getting a shark to invest and assist him with expanding his distribution.

P-Nuff Crunch on Shark Tank

Dr. Juan Salinas made his debut on Shark Tank in October 2020 for episode 2 of season 12. The founder appeared to be seeking a $300,000 deal for a 10% stake in his company, P-Nuff Crunch. This company currently has a $3 million valuation. He begins by introducing himself and telling the investors about his background. When Salinas enters the stage, he is wearing a lab coat, which he removes to showcase proof that he is a bodybuilder. This act catches Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran by surprise. He shares his business plans with them, as well as explaining what he’s done with P-Nuff Crunch thus far. By now, the founder has already received a deal from Barbara for the $300,000 for a 10% stake like Salinas asked for. Before concluding his pitch, he reveals that he has his PhD in Food Science, as well as mentions the few bigger snack companies he’s worked for in the past.

The sharks get a chance to taste the P-Nuff Crunch snacks, which they all seem to like. Especially Mark Cuban, who has tried them once before. He remarks that the snacks were so good that he ate the whole bag before his wife was able to have them for herself. Now, Salinas starts talking numbers. He reveals that P-Nuff Crunch is already being sold in 450 stores, where they sell for approximately $3.99. The snacks cost Salinas just $0.75 to produce. Given that, the founder did $104,000 in sales in 2019 and $300,000 in sales in 2020. As it stands, Salinas has also built the facility used to manufacture the snacks due to the usage of peanuts. This facility cost him $385,000.

When it gets to the point of the sharks making offers, most of the sharks do drop out of the deal. Including Kevin O’Leary, who states that the sales aren’t too good for such a healthy, unique snack. Nonetheless, Salinas does receive an offer from Mark Cuban for $300,000 in exchange for a 25% stake in P-Nuff crunch. In response, the founder reveals that he predicts the snack will become a $100 million snack brand within the coming 6 years. With that, he counter offers Mark a 15% stake in the company. Not wanting to drop the equity, Mark counter offers Salinas a new $400,000 deal in exchange for the 25% stake. Salinas attempts to counteroffer for a 20% stake; however, Mark is set with his final offer. Ultimately, Salinas accepts the deal with Mark Cuban.

P-Nuff Crunch Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

After leaving the Shark Tank with a deal with Mark Cuban, P-Nuff Crunch seems to be doing good as of 2023. The deal between the founder and the investor has not yet closed, though it is assumed that this is due to the 25% stake Mark requested in the company. Following Dr. Juan Salinas’ presence on the episode, the P-Nuff Crunch saw a spike in sales after the show aired, leaving the company to sell out of all of their inventory. Nonetheless, they have restocked, and the snacks can be found on Amazon and the P-Nuff Crunch official website, as well as Target, Walmart, The Vitamin Shop, Walgreens, and CVS locations. In addition to many more. Although there isn’t too much of an update on this company, they are still growing into a successful business, which can be seen on their social media accounts as well as their website. At this time, P-Nuff Crunch has an annual revenue of $1.5 million.