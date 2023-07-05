Pan’s Mushroom Jerky After Shark Tank Update 2023 – Where Are They Now

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Before Shark Tank

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky is a company that makes plant-based jerky snacks as an alternative to standard beef jerky or deer jerky snacks. The company makes the jerky from shiitake mushrooms. This snack is gluten-free, paleo, soy-free, and it contains vitamin D and lots of fiber. Not to mention it’s completely vegan and it contains antioxidants. Pan’s Mushroom Jerky is currently sold on Amazon and the company’s website, with a 2.2-ounce bag priced at $9 and a four-pack being priced at $35. This mushroom jerky is available in four flavors: Original, Salt and Pepper, Zesty Thai, and Applewood Barbeque.

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky was founded and launched in 2018 by Michael Pan. Prior to becoming a founder and owner of this business, in 2001, Michael graduated from the University of Illinois. Following that, he became working in the automatic industry as an electrical engineer. This career path continued for him for a few years. After finding out that he had an unknown family in Malaysia, Michael set out to travel to meet them. When he arrived, he had discovered that his family members were a group of Buddhist monks. They ended up teaching him much new information and customs of their lives, including the foods they’d eat. Being vegetarian, the Buddhist monks found out that mushrooms were a perfect alternative to eating meat. Fortunately, they always had mushrooms growing near their homes. Given that, they often ate mushroom jerky and dried mushrooms, which came as a surprise for Michael. Intrigued by this newfound snack, he hadn’t realized that this recipe had been one among his family for decades.

Even after Michael had returned to his home, the thought of the mushroom jerky recipe had stuck with him. The more he thought about it, the closer he came to thinking about launching a business for it. Not only was this recipe a prized possession to his newfound family, but Michael understood how it may be helpful for other vegetarians today as well. He wanted this part of his family to be shared around the world and hopefully have the snacks appear on shelves in well-known stores. With that, he started working on the recipe in his kitchen. He spent years adjusting and perfecting the art of making the mushroom jerky, until one day he had gotten it down. Michael eventually started working on the business from his family’s home in Washington. In 2018, he officially launched Pan’s Mushroom Jerky. Not long after, this mushroom jerky was being sold in smaller stores around the country; however, Michael wants the snacks to reach big box stores as well. He’s hoping a shark will help him with that.

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky on Shark Tank

Michael Pan gets his chance to pitch to the sharks. He appears on the stage seeking a deal of $300,000 in exchange for a 10% equity in his business, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, which currently has a valuation of $3 million. Michael begins pitching his business to the sharks and explains why he’s there. He’s hoping a shark can help him get his business off the ground and lead him mushroom jerky into success. He gives the sharks a sample of the jerky and continues to tell them about how the snack is healthy in all aspects and provides a similar snack for vegetarians who like jerky. The sharks seem to like the taste of the snacks.

Getting straight into the sales of the business, Michael explains that he made $300,000 in sales throughout his first year after the launch. In 2019, he did another $755,000, as well as a $630,000 in sales in 2020 so far. The mushroom jerky costs Michael $1.67 to make and they sell for between $9 to $35 depending on if a single pack or a variety pack is purchased. This leaves his profit margins to be between 77% and 10%. 40% of the sales are due to online orders, while the other 60% are from physical retail stores. Pan’s Mushroom Jerky was already in about 750 stores at the time of filming. Overall, the sharks appear to be pleased with the sales as well.

Though all the sharks seemed impressed by the business, the founder only receives two offers. Lori Greiner, and, guest shark, Blake Mycoskie partner up and present Michael with his first offer. Given that Lori and Blake can get connections with stores, they ensure Michael that they can help get the products into big box stores. They would like to offer him $300,000 in exchange for a 30% equity in the business. Because the sharks are teaming up, this would leave them each with a 15% equity in Pan’s Mushroom Jerky. Though, before the founder reacts to their offer, he receives another offer from Mark Cuban. Mark is a vegetarian himself, so this may be the perfect deal for him to get. The shark makes him an offer for $300,000 in exchange for a 20% equity. Michael counter-offers Mark for an 18% equity. Mark Cuban says yes, and Michael Pan receives a deal.

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Following Michael Pan’s appearance on Shark Tank, the Pan’s Mushroom Jerky business has been able to remain in business and seems to be doing well. The deal made between Michael Pan and Mark Cuban has been closed. Not long after the founder was on the show, it was said that he had completely sold out of all the inventory on, both, the website and Amazon. This led Pan’s Mushroom Jerky to do $1 million in sales. While this may have been good for the sales, it wasn’t great for business as more orders kept coming in. Not to mention they had trouble when a severe snowstorm reached Portland, shutting their business down for a few days. Michael ended up having to hire more people and put in many more hours working to keep up with the demand. Nonetheless, the founder was able to save the business and continue working towards making a success of it. As of 2023, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky has an estimated annual revenue of $5 million and the products have now reached more than 3,500 physical stores like Walmart and Kroger.