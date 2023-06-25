Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox After Shark Tank Update 2023 – Where Are They Now:

Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox Before Shark Tank

Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox is a magical mailbox for children to send their Christmas wish lists and letters to Santa Claus. The way this box works is simple. Children will write their letter or list in which they want to send to Santa. They would place the letter in the mailbox, put the mailing flag up, and once the mailbox is closed, the letter will magically disappear. These mailboxes are meant to add a little joy, and magic, into every child’s Christmas season. The mailboxes are priced at $39.99 and can be purchased on the companies website.

Chris and Elisa Cirri founded Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox in 2016 after Chris visited Santa Claus and his elves. He ended up telling them about his idea, which they loved. Prior to thinking of this idea, Chris had been wondering how many children would love a realistic-working, magic mailbox for their letters to Santa. And, with that, he got to work on the idea. The first prototype of Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox was crafted from wood by Chris’ stepfather-in-law. They then 3-D printed the design, creating the very first mailbox. Chris decided to test his creative concept on his young son. He realized how great and effective of an idea it was when he saw the look of joy cross his son’s face after his letter disappeared.

In 2017, Chris and Elsa officially launched Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox, although Chris was still working his other job as a sales manager at an online payment firm. The couple had started getting patents dealt with, as well as their manufacturing plan prior to their launch. Within the first two years of their business taking off, the Cirri’s’ had successfully sold more than $100,000 mailboxes all over the globe. The company reached out to a common holiday business, in which they were able to land a partnership; however, that only lasted about three years for them.

Already, Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox was being sold in Walmart, Hobby Lobby, and Bed, Bath, and Beyond, as well as on Amazon and their official website. While the business has appeared to do quite well thus far, Chris and Elsa aspire to receive a helpful investment from a shark. They’re hoping to be featured on Shark Tank’s holiday episode, seeking a deal in which a shark will help them expand their company further. Will a shark want to invest in the seasonal, children’s toy?

Santa’s Enhanted Mailbox on Shark Tank

Chris and Elisa Cirri appear on Shark Tank’s holiday special in hopes of getting of deal of $150,000 for a 30% stake in their company, Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox. To start off their pitch, the couple introduces their product, while showing the sharks how it works. Additionally, they decide to show the sharks a video of children who have gotten one of the magical mailboxes. Seeing the children’s amusing, yet joyful reactions, the sharks have a giggle. Overall, this was a great start to their pitch.

Chris then begins to talk about their patents. He states that they already have two patents in place, as well as their license agreement and trademarked. He adds in that they reached $120,000 in sales within just their first year following the launch, and that they had successfully received an order for $1.3 million from a common store the year after. Unfortunately, the third year of their business being open is when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The pandemic affected their business, leading them to struggle financially. Given that, the big box store that had placed the large order, ended up knocking down the price of the mailboxes. They eventually sold out.

Before the sharks chime in, the couple mentions one last thing. They tell the sharks that their licensing agreement had gotten them 4% of sales during their first year after the launch, with 6% of sales following in the years after that. They currently have Mr. Christmas manufacturing the mailboxes, although that’s costing them extra. With that, the sharks begin to speak up. Collectively, the sharks agree that Chris and Elisa have been given a lesson as far as their licensing agreement goes. Considering the mailboxes are set at $49.99, the couple is hoping to decrease that price to $24.99 to save money on production.

The couple made it clear that they would like a shark to help them with their marketing tactics; however, at this time, sharks begin to drop out. The first shark to go out on the deal is Kevin O’Leary. He isn’t willing to invest in a product that will only be purchased during the Christmas season. Mark Cuban follows Kevin out by stating that Santa’s Enchanted Mailboxes are too complicated. Next, Daymond John speaks up to tell Chris and Elisa that the mailboxes are likely to have a difficult time in retail. With that, he will not be investing either.

At this time, there are only two remaining sharks to save the entrepreneurs and give them a deal. Barbara Corcoran tells them that entrepreneurs selling seasonal products have to work much harder than the others. She knows this due to the five seasonal entrepreneurs she’s invested in prior to this. Not only that, but she also thinks the mailboxes are priced higher than she should be. She goes out. Last but not least, Lori Greiner tells the couple how cute their mailboxes are. However, she then agrees with Barbara on the high price and goes out on the deal. Overall, Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox leaves without a deal.

Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Unfortunately, Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox didn’t receive any deals during their time on Shark Tank. And while there isn’t much of an update on the business following their appearance on the show, they do seem to still be in business. The magical mailboxes can still be purchased on their company website, as well as Walmart, Amazon, Bed, Bath, and Beyond, and a few other retail chains. Additionally, since the holiday special of Shark Tank aired, Santa’s Enchanted Mailboxes have been decreased to $39.99 each.