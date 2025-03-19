Teen Who Killed Mother and Siblings Sentenced to a Minimum 49 Years

A teenager who murdered his family and plotted a mass shooting at his former elementary school has been sentenced to at least 49 years in prison.

Nicholas Prosper, from Luton, England, pleaded guilty last month at Luton Crown Court to killing his mother, 48-year-old Juliana Falcon, and his siblings, 13-year-old Giselle and 16-year-old Kyle. Their bodies were discovered in their apartment in September.

In court, the judge described the murders as “brutal and heartless.”

Prosper also admitted to police that he had planned a mass shooting at St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, which he attended as a child. He said his goal was to become “the most famous school shooter of the 21st century.”

His plan ultimately fell apart when his mother discovered the gun—along with a fake certificate—in his possession. A violent struggle broke out, during which he shot and killed every member of his family.

Shortly after the murders, police spotted him on the street and took him into custody. Officers later recovered a loaded shotgun and more than 30 cartridges hidden in the bushes.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna said he had never encountered “anyone capable of such horrible acts” in his career. He expressed shock and disgust at Prosper’s actions, adding that he was relieved the teen would be spending a significant portion of his life behind bars.

Months in the Making

Authorities revealed that Prosper had been planning the mass shooting at his former primary school for months. He had surveilled the school, taken photos of students and staff from the school’s website, and carefully noted assembly and lesson schedules.

The day before the murders, he purchased a shotgun online for £650 using a fake shotgun license. His plan was to kill his family on the night of September 13, then head to St. Joseph’s Primary School the next morning to carry out the attack.

Investigators confirmed that Juliana Falcon was shot in the head and had bruises and slash wounds on her arms and hands, indicating she had tried to defend herself from a sharp object such as a knife.

13-year-old Giselle was shot in the face and found under the dining table, suggesting she may have been trying to hide. 16-year-old Kyle suffered two gunshot wounds and over 100 stab wounds.

During the court hearing, prosecutors presented a chilling note outlining Prosper’s plan. In it, he described the attack as “one of the biggest events ever” and included a diagram of the classrooms, one of which was labeled “kill all”.

Maureen Murphy, the headteacher of St. Joseph’s Primary School, said she was “very shocked” upon learning about the teen’s intentions.

Officials confirmed that Prosper has autism spectrum disorder, but doctors stated that his diagnosis “does not explain his lack of remorse and empathy.” They also believe he exhibits “psychopathic traits”.