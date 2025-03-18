A devastating fire tore through an unlicensed nightclub in Kocani, Macedonia, killing 59 people and injuring more than 150.

As the flames spread, hundreds of panicked nightclub-goers rushed toward the exit, but the small venue quickly became overcrowded, trapping many inside.

A video from the scene captured the moment the fire started—while a band was performing on stage, two flares sent white sparks into the air, igniting a section of the ceiling. Within seconds, chaos erupted.

Marija Taseva, who was at the nightclub, recalled how the fire broke out suddenly and everyone began screaming and desperately trying to escape.

As she tried to escape the flames, Marija Taseva fell, and several people trampled over her, leaving her with facial injuries. In the chaos, she lost contact with her sister, who tragically did not survive the fire.

In the aftermath of the disaster, authorities arrested 20 people, including the nightclub manager and several government officials, in connection with the illegal operation of the venue.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski revealed that among the victims, more than 20 of the injured and three of the deceased were under 18.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that the nightclub’s license had been illegally issued by the economy ministry. Vowing to hold those responsible accountable, he declared a week of national mourning.

The fire broke out at approximately 3 a.m. local time, with around 500 people packed inside the small venue.

Photos from the wreckage show the nightclub’s corrugated iron roof completely destroyed and collapsed, with charred interior beams exposed.

More than 150 people were hospitalized in Skopje, Kocani, and nearby towns. Health Minister Arben Taravari reported that 20 of them remain in critical condition.

Outside the hospital in Kocani, friends and family of the victims gathered to light candles and comfort one another. One local resident shared that they had known five or six of those who lost their lives in the fire.

Simeon Sokolov found his daughter receiving treatment for smoke inhalation and burns at a hospital in Skopje.

Meanwhile, other patients were transferred to nearby hospitals in Greece, Serbia, and Bulgaria for further treatment.

Many global leaders offered their condolences following the incident, including Pop Francis the Ursula von der Leyen, the EU commission president.

Investigation Is Underway

Ljupco Kocevski, North Macedonia’s Public Prosecutor, announced that a team of five prosecutors will be leading the investigation into the incident.

Authorities are currently gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses who were at the nightclub. However, Kocevski did not share any further details.