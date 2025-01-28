Tuberculosis Outbreak in Kansas Is the Largest in US History

A recent tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas City, Kansas, has left dozens of people sick. At least two others have died after contracting the illness.

Some of the earliest cases related to the outbreak were first reported in January 2024. Two people also died from the current wave of tuberculosis last year, according to the state health department.

As of Friday, more than 67 people have been treated for active TB infections. There are also 79 confirmed latent cases, in which the disease is detected in the body but is not making the individual sick.

What Is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that affects the lungs. It’s caused by a bacteria that spreads through the air when an infected individual speaks, cough, or sings.

While those with latent TB cannot spread the bacteria to others, they can develop the disease if the bacteria becomes active at a later time.

Currently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to ensure that infected individuals are receiving proper medical treatment, which will limit the disease from spreading. Currently, the risk to the general public remains low.

So far, it is unclear what caused the current outbreak. Affected local health departments are, however, working with those affected to identify possible close contacts. TB testing will also be conducted at no cost.

Those who test positive for TB will need to undergo further testing to determine if the disease is active or latent; that will allow them to receive the best possible treatment.

For those with active TB disease, treatment involves a round of standardized drugs that typically includes antibiotics. If the patient does not have health insurance, it will be provided for free, according to the state health department’s website.

Who Can Get Tuberculosis?

Anyone can become infected with TB, however, certain factors can increase an individual’s risk. For example, those who travel frequently to countries where TB is common are at a greater risk.

People who live in large group settings, such as jails or homeless shelters, are also at a higher risk of being exposed to the TB bacteria.

Each year, nearly 10 million people become infected with TB, with nearly 1.5 million, succumbing to the disease, making it one of the top infectious killers in the world.

Aside from screening, TB can also be prevented with vaccination. Due to its low TB incidence rate, however, the vaccine is typically not used in the U.S.

According to the World Health Organization, those who are infected with the TB bacteria have a 10 percent lifetime risk of developing the disease. Those with weakened immune systems, such as those with diabetes or HIV, have an even greater chance of becoming ill.