Wad-Free After Shark Tank Update 2023 – Where Are They Now

Wad-Free Before Shark Tank

Wad-free is a bed sheet attachment that keeps the sheets from tangling up while they’re being washed and dried. The attachment grips each of the four corners of the bed sheet; as the sheet tumbles through the washing machine or the dryer, the Wad-Free preventer causes the sheet to unravel rather than get twisted up. The founder of this product claims that this device can reduce the drying time of bed sheets by at least 30%. Furthermore, the Wad-Free device is made from recycled polypropylene and other additional plastics; however, it does not consist of BPA, PVC, phthalates, or latex materials. Wad-Free is currently being sold in a two-pack for $19.99 on their website an on Amazon.

Cyndi Bray is the founder and creator of Wad-Free. Before launching the Wad-Free attachment, Cyndi attended Michigan State University, where she successfully gained her Bachelor of Art’s degree. She also attended the University of Illinois, Chicago and graduated with her Master’s in Business Administration. Cyndi came up with the concept of Wad-Free while she was experiencing the frustration of washing and drying bed sheets. As many others experience, the founder would continuously pull the sheets out of the machines to reveal them twisted up into a wad. She tried multiple life hacks in hopes of finding a solution; however, none of them worked. Hence, leading Cyndi to think up a solution herself, creating a one-of-a-kind product to prevent sheets from wadding, the Wad-Free device.

Wad-Free was officially launched in June of 2020 under Cyndi’s personal company, Brayniacs LLC. This came after about fourteen months of planning and perfecting the solution. Within those fourteen months, Cyndi conducted in-depth research to determine how the sheets became wadded. She then created a few sample models, which were tested by public consumers, making adjustments to the prototype as she received their feedback. Having a background in design, the founder created her official Wad-Free design as a computer designer before seeking the help of a manufacturer. Cyndi went on to build her own Wad-Free website, before she began using social media marketing as her main advertising technique. She eventually found that making commercials for the product helped greatly towards her sales.

After some time, the founder gained a useful network of customers and entrepreneurs to help get her products name out there more. Wad-Free earned any positive reviews on Amazon since Cyndi launched the brand; however, being launched at the same time as the pandemic hit, made business a bit difficult. Nonetheless, the founder successfully pushed through and Wad-Free’s business survived. However, she does believe she may need a better way of marketing the product, which a shark can help with her.

Wad-Free on Shark Tank

Cyndi Bray entered Shark Tank season 13 episode 5 to make her debut for her product, Wad-Free. She is seeking a deal of $200,000 for a 5% stake in her company, which sits at a valuation of $4 million. Right away, the founder introduces herself and explains the concept of Wad-Free to the sharks. She mentioned the struggles many faces with their bed sheets being tangled into wads during washing, followed by a demonstration of how the Wad-Free device helps solve that problem. Kevin O’Leary already has a question; he would like to know if the device will cause damage to his Egyptian cotton sheets. Cyndi then explains that the Wad-Free won’t cause damage if it is used appropriately.

Since the products launch in June of 2020, Cyndi states that she has made $513,000 in sales. These sales have collectively come from her website, Amazon, Walmart, and The Grommet. She shares that her profit is usually around 38%. The Wad-Free only costs the founder $3.50 to manufacture and they’re sold for $19.99. As far as a patent goes, Cyndi makes it clear that one will be going into effect within the coming week.

Mark Cuban leaves the deal first, stating that the Wad-Free isn’t for him because he doesn’t wash sheets often. Robert Herjavec follows him out; however, he says he just doesn’t quite understand the business side of this product. In an agreement to Robert’s statement, Daymond John drops out as well. The first offer eventually came from Kevin O’Leary with an investment of $200,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in Wad-Free. He also mentions wanting a $1.50 royalty until $1 million is recouped. The second offer comes from Lori Greiner, who calls it a “genius product that can make millions”. She offers Cyndi $200,000 in exchange for a 25% stake. The founder responds by countering Lori with a 10% stake; however, the shark isn’t willing to surpass a 20% stake. This leads Kevin to adjust his stake to 5%. Due to that, Cyndi accepts Kevin’s offer.

Wad-Free Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Following Cyndi Bray’s appearance on the Shark Tank, Wad-Free appears to be in business and growing successfully. In fact, within just the first week after the show concluded, Wad-Free sold more than $1,000 worth of products. The company website, Walmart, Amazon, and The Grommet were completely sold out by the end of that week; however, Cyndi has stated that they’ve been restocked. In addition to that, the Wad-Free device has received an average rate of 4 stars on Amazon, followed by many positive comments. Based on that data, it’s clear that this product has become a popular purchase among many.

As of 2023, it is unclear whether the deal Cyndi secured with Kevin O’Leary has concluded or not. Nonetheless, Cyndi has appeared on The Today Show in April of 2022, as well as on a show with Ande Lyons. This provided her with the opportunity to publicly talk about her business and her plans to come. The founder has announced that she is interested in soon shipping her products to Northern Ireland. Furthermore, Wad-Free was featured as one of the top 10 finalists for the Coolest Thins Made in Colorado Contest in October of 2022. As of January 2023, is appears that Wad-Free is constantly growing and it seems as though the business will be around for some time.