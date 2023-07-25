What Happened to Calum Von Moger – 2023 News & Updates

Calum Von Moger is an Australian bodybuilder who rose to fame after playing a younger version of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film Bigger. His other film credits include Generation Iron 2 and Calum Von Moger: Unbroken. Where is he now in 2023? Let’s find out.

Calum Von Moger’s Early Life and Rise to Fame

Calum Von Moger was born on June 9, 1990, in Victoria, Australia. Growing up, he and his five siblings spent most of their time on the family farm, where they kept several animals; they also grew their own fruits and vegetables.

At the age of eight, he and his family moved to the coast, where according to his website, it “helped shape his mindset on discipline.” By the time he was in his early teens, he and one of his brothers had begun weight training at a nearby warehouse with rusty iron dumbbells and barbells.

Fast forward to the early 2010s and he had become somewhat of an online celebrity. At the time, he was working at a workout supplement store when one of his friends decided to make a “motivational workout video”. It eventually “blew up” and gained him a lot of fans. Before long, he had become a fitness influencer, with millions of followers.

Not long afterward, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he dated fellow fitness influencer Karina Elle, who also worked as a model. He also launched his own supplement company called Stauch.

He also won the title of Mr. Universe, in 2015, at the age of 25.

A Career in Television and Film

In 2018, he made his acting debut in Bigger, a comedy-drama film that centers around the lives of real-life bodybuilders Ben and Joe Weider. While Tyler Hoechlin and Aneurin Barnard played the lead roles, Moger portrayed a younger version of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared in the film. Other cast members included Julianne Hough, Victoria Justice, and Steve Guttenberg.

While fans praised Moger for his portrayal of Schwarzenegger, the film was relatively unsuccessful. Not only was the script criticized, but many also felt that the actors’ performances were “unconvincing.” Still, it brought him further fame.

A year later, he starred in his own documentary film titled, Calum Von Moger: Unbroken, which chronicles his rise, fall, and eventual recovery as he transitions into the television and film industry. As with the 2018 film, however, reviews were mixed, with many criticizing the film for having “little to no substance.”

Injuries and Putting His BodyBuilding Career On Hold

Around the same time the films came out, he injured his leg while rock climbing after falling off a cliff. According to reports, he and his brothers had been rappelling down a cliff when he lost his footing, which caused his knee to buckle. He was rushed to the hospital, where he received surgery for his injuries. He later updated his fans on his recovery on his YouTube channel, which at the time, had more than 800,000 subscribers.

The leg injury came just a year after he tore his bicep while attempting a 400-pound bicep curl. Not only did he injure his bicep, but the video stunt also saw him dislocate his kneecap and rupture his quadriceps tendons. As a result, his bodybuilding career came to a screeching halt.

While doctors were able to treat his injuries, he ultimately lost 50 pounds of muscle as a result of the incident.

What’s Calum Von Moger Doing Now in 2023 – Recent Updates

Moger ran into some legal issues in 2022. He was charged with possession of drugs, criminal injury, and affray after police found cannabis, meth, and testosterone in his home. He ultimately pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $500 fine after appearing in court.

That same year, he lost his California home to a devastating fire. He also suffered heartbreak after losing his beloved English Bull Terrier, Rex, who choked to death after putting his head in a chip bag while Moger was at the store. Despite performing CPR on the pup, Rex ultimately passed away at the vet. To make matters worse, his rescue dragon lizard, Baz, had also passed away a few weeks prior due to a power outage, that was triggered by a heavy snowstorm.

Several months later, he made the headlines again after jumping out of a two-story high apartment building. He suffered a serious spinal injury and doctors had to put him in a medically-induced coma for several weeks due to the risk of permanent brain damage. Fortunately, he survived and was able to recover from the incident.

Several days after the horrifying fall, he posted pictures on his social media page, which revealed the extent of his injuries. Not only were there stitches on his arms and hands, as well as bandages, but he also had a huge scar on the middle of his back. He also added in the caption that he was glad to be alive; he also thanked his followers and fans for their good wishes while he was at the hospital.

A few weeks after the fall, he returned home, where he was allegedly seen walking without any assistance.

Not long afterward, he got involved in a road rage incident where he stabbed a man’s tire after rear-ending his vehicle. While he managed to avoid a criminal conviction, he was given a $2,500 fine.

Needless to say, 2022 wasn’t the best year for the bodybuilder. He also revealed on social media that he had been “battling depression and anxiety” after finding himself in a rough patch. The injuries, however, did give him some much-needed time off.

The good news is that Moger has since announced on Instagram that he will be making a comeback in 2023.

Since the beginning of the year, he has also been posting videos to his YouTube channel, which now has over 922,000 subscribers. For those who are interested, you can check out his channel here.

He’s also active on Instagram, where he has more than 3.3 million followers. Just recently, he shared a GoFundMe for his beloved Doberman Ragnar, who was recently rushed to the ER vet after being diagnosed with heart failure.