What We Know About the Brown University Shooting

Authorities are searching for the suspect responsible for a shooting at Brown University on Saturday that left two people dead and nine others injured.

On Sunday, officials detained a person of interest, but later released them after video footage showed a different looking individual walking away from the scene of the shooting.

In a statement, Brown University said there is no immediate danger to the campus or surrounding community.

Still, the school announced that all classes for the semester have been canceled, along with any remaining in-person final exams.

The two victims who were killed have been identified as students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzakov.

With this incident, the total number of mass shootings in the United States this year has reached 389, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

How the Shooting Unfolded

The shooting began around 3 p.m. local time when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the Barus and Holley engineering building on the eastern side of campus.

Final exams were underway in the building at the time.

A professor told media outlets that the gunfire erupted during a review session for her class. She said the shooter entered the room, shouted something, and then began firing.

Students quickly tried to escape, but several people were still hit by gunfire.

Zoe Weissmann, a 20-year-old sophomore, said she learned about the shooting after receiving a phone call from a friend. She was inside her campus dorm when the incident happened.

Another student, 21-year-old Mia Tretta, was also studying for finals in her dorm with a friend when the shots were fired. She said it was her second experience with a school shooting, and in the first incident she was shot.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the suspect managed to enter the ground-floor classroom.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the exterior doors of the building were unlocked, but classrooms being used for final exams normally require badge access to enter.

The Gunman

Police are continuing a manhunt for the shooter and are also reviewing additional video footage that could help identify and locate the suspect.

CCTV images show the suspect is a man who was seen leaving the area after the shooting while dressed in black.

His face was concealed by a mask, and no weapon could be seen in the footage.

Investigators also said they did not recover a firearm during their search of the building.