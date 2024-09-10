What You Need to Know About the New COVID Vaccines

A highly contagious COVID variant fuled a summer COVID wave that increased with travel and crowded indoor activities.

Health officials are hoping that the surge will prompt more people to get the new coronavirus vaccine, which was recently approved last month. It is currently recommended for those 6 months and older.

Last year, less than a quarter of American adults received the new COVID vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, getting the updated vaccine is still the best way to prevent serious illness. It will also reduce your risk of developing long covid, a debilitating condition that can leave an individual feeling ‘unwell’ for months, or even years.

Since the public health emergency was lifted in May 2023, however, the federal government has also stopped providing the shot for free. This has led public health officials to worry about whether or not people will be able to afford the vaccine, as it can easily cost over $100.

The federal program that made the COVID vaccines free to anyone without insurance last year has run out at the end of August.

Those who are covered by Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance, however, will still be able to get the updated vaccine for free or for a minimal fee.

While those in higher risk categories should get their updated vaccine as soon as possible, experts say those who are at a lower risk can wait until late September or early October to get their shot as that would extend their protection into the holiday months.

Where can you get the new COVID shot?

Most pharmacies are accepting walk-ins for the COVID vaccine. Some retail chains such as CVS and Walgreens also allow you to book appointments through their online websites.

While people with private insurance plans, or those covered by Medicaid or Medicare will be able to get the updated shot for free, there may be a small administration fee.

For example, some health departments may require a $20 vaccination fee.

Which COVID variant does the new vaccine target?

Two mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been approved, both of which target the KP.2 strain, one of the FLiRt variants that fueled this summer’s outbreak.

Can I get the new COVID vaccine if I recently got COVID?

If you recently had COVID, it’s best to wait two to three months before getting the new vaccine as your body would have developed immunity from the infection.

How long will the new vaccine protect me from COVID?

The updated vaccine will prevent you from getting sick for up to three months, and protect you from being seriously ill for at least six months.

Those with underlying health conditions, however, may need to get a second shot through the year.

Where can I get COVID tests?

Starting in late September, you will be able to order four COVID tests for free from the federal government. You can also buy them at drugstores, however, the costs can vary.