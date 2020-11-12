Best Holiday Gift For Book Lovers 2020 (With Promo Code)

Best Holiday Gift for Book Lovers

Do you or someone you know love to have a date night with a book? Nestled under a cozy blanket with some cocoa steaming in your mug while being entranced by a new story. Sometimes finding a new book can be a bit tricky, especially with most libraries and book shops being closed or limited hours these days.

Book Of The Month is an online subscription that sends a new book to your door to try each month. Choose from 5 stories vetted by cool people with great taste saving you time and hassle picking out a great book. Each choice will be in a different genre so there is a fantastic story for everyone. Don’t worry if you aren’t a fast reader, you can always skip a month and give yourself time to finish your book. Sound like something you or a loved one would like this holiday season? Treat your shelf to this book subscription!

Doesn’t sound like this is the fit for you? Don’t worry! BOTM offers a giftable version to give to your friends or family! It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

Book Of The Month Sign Up

The current best offer and working promo code for Book Of The Month is getting your first book for only $9.99, click the link below to get the deal!

Book Of The Month Code Click Here To Get Your First Book for $9.99 (code applies when link is clicked)

About Book Of The Month

Each month you can get one BOTM- branded hardcover book of your choice from a list of titles selected by BOTM staff. You pick which title you’d like to receive on the first of the month (or let Book of the Month choose for you), or you can choose to skip the month if you’re not ready for a new read yet. Alternatively, if you are blazing through books, you can add up to 2 additional books a month for $9.99 each. Each month at least one BOTM is an exclusive (meaning early release at least by one month).

Additionally, every month you can participate in a discussion forum on BOTM site as well as engage in their Instagram account. What’s best is BOTM ships right to your door so what better way to cozy up this winter than with a bunch of new books.