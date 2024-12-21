5 Dead, More than 200 Injured After Car Drives Into German Christmas Market

At least five people have died after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. More than 200 others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Local authorities said the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian man who has resided in Germany since 2006 and has worked as a physician in a neighbouring town. He was later identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen.

Officials believe the man acted alone, though they have not yet released any details about a possible motive. A former X feed, which has since been deleted, however, showed that he had previously accused Germany of promoting islamization. He has also shared anti Islam statements in the past.

Nancy Faeser, the German Interior Minister, described the alleged perpetrator as ‘an Islamophobe’.

According to Ronni Krug, the city’s deputy mayor, four adults and a nine-year-old child were killed in the attack.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was very concerned for the individuals who were critically wounded in the attack. He went on to lay flowers at a nearby church on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Christmas markets are supposed to be a ‘peaceful and joyous place’ where families can ‘spend some time together having a sausage and drinking mulled wine’.

He emphasized that the country must stay united after the attack. He also vowed that the suspect will not go unpunished for his crimes.

According to the interior minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Tamara Zieschang, the suspect was a permanent resident in Germany and had worked as a physician in the small town of Bernburg, which is located approximately 25 miles from Magdeburg.

Videos from social media shows the moment a black vehicle, later confirmed to be a rental car, plowed directly into the crowd at the Christmas market.

Some individuals can be seen screaming and running away in panic while others dove to hide behind stalls. As the vehicle turns out of the plaza, debris and bodies can ben seen scattered across the area.

Previously, the area around the vehicle was cordoned off over suspicions of there being an explosive device, however officials later determined that wasn’t the case.

The perpetrator was eventually arrested by law enforcement officers approximately 150 meters from where the car had drove into the market.

In a video that has since been shared online, police can be seen pointing a handgun at the man near a car, which was significantly damaged. They later handcuffed the individual.

Due to the large number of people who were injured, local hospitals in Magdeburg were not able to take in everyone. As a result, some of the wounded were flown to a hospital in a neighbouring city.

Those with minor injuries received treatment at a nearby shopping mall. A tram was also converted into a makeshift care center.

In total, more than 150 rescue workers including firefighters and rescue personnel were deployed to the scene.

The Christmas market, which was supposed to stay open until December 29, had 140 market stalls, as well as a ferris wheel, ice skating rink, and children’s play area.

City officials have announced that they would be holding a memorial service for those who lost their lives in the attack at Magdeburg Cathedral on Saturday evening. Many individuals have already crowded outside the facility, with many laying down candles and bouquets to honor the victims.