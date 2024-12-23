Woman Dies After Being Set on Fire on a NYC Subway Car

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for setting a woman on fire on an NYC subway car.

The assailant, later identified as Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, is a Guatemalan migrant who allegedly entered the U.S. unlawfully sometime within the past six years.

According to the New York City Police Department, he has been charged with first and second-degree murder, in addition to first-degree arson.

In a statement, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the incident as ‘a gruesome and senseless act of violence’ and said ‘[his] office is committed to bringing the assailant to justice’.

On June 1, 2018, Zapeta-Calil was served with an order of expedited removal after he encountered a border patrol officer in Sonoita, Arizona. According to Jeff Carter, a spokesperson for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he was subsequently deported back to Guatemala six days later.

However, he unlawfully re-entered the U.S. on an unknown location and date.

Carter said once his holding location is released, they will be lodging an immigration detainer with the location.

How the Incident Unfolded

The attack took place on an F train that arrived at Stillwell Avenue station at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Investigators initially believed that the woman was set ablaze by accident as there were liquor bottles around her.

Upon reviewing video surveillance, however, officials noticed that the perpetrator had been sitting across the woman, who was asleep in her seat. At the time, there were only two passengers.

Eventually, the suspect approached the woman and set her blanket and clothes on fire. He then exited the train and sat on a bench at the platform, watching the woman burn.

According to sources, the victim did not react until she was completely covered in flames.

Officials believe she may have had some mobility issues as there was a walker nearby at the scene.

In a news conference Sunday, police said surveillance images and footage from body cameras were key to locating the assailant.

Upon releasing the images to the public, three teenagers recognized the suspect and dialed 911. The man, who was aboard a train in midtown Manhattan at the time, was subsequently taken into custody by police. Officials also found a lighter in his pocket.

Police said no other passengers were wounded in the incident.

According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the city will be deploying an additional 250 National Guard members to NYC bolster safety ahead of the holidays. They will also be outfitting every subway car with security cameras.

The Second Death on a New York Subway

This was the second incident in which an individual was killed on a New York subway on Sunday. Earlier that day, a man had been stabbed to death on a southbound train while another person was injured and taken to hospital.

While officials have apprehended the attacker, his identity has not been released.