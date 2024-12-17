Some Walmart Employees Will Now Be Wearing Body Cameras

Walmart has started to provide some of their employees with body cameras as part of a new pilot program.

While it’s not known how many locations will be participating, some of Walmart’s stores have already implemented signs warning customers that body-worn cameras are in use.

According to one shopper, at least one Walmart location in Denton, Texas, have associates wearing body cameras while checking receipts at the door.

A Walmart spokesperson said that while the company doesn’t disclose details regarding their security measures, ‘[they] are always looking into new and innovative technology’ for their stores.

They also said they will be evaluating the results from the pilot program before deciding on anything in the long term.

Walmart, which operates over 4,600 locations across the U.S., decided to test body cameras after smaller retailers began using the technology as a means of deterring theft.

Not only will the body cams help prevent shoplifting but the company also plans on using them for worker safety.

According to a work document, which was posted to an online forum, Walmart employees have been given instructions on how to use the cameras to ‘provide better customer service while creating a safer work environment’.

The document also instructs Walmart staff to ‘record footage if a customer interaction escalates’ and to not wear the camera in bathroom and staff break rooms.

If an incident happens, employees are encouraged to talk with another individual, who will log the event in the ‘ethics app’.

The changes come in the middle of holiday shopping season, when staff members typically work long hours. Many customers who come into the stores at this time are also more stressed out, which can lead to hostile situations.

However, some believe body cameras will not be effective at deescalating conflict as the devices are geared toward deterring theft as opposed to creating a safe environment.

According to the co-executive director of United for Respect, Bianca Agustin, Walmart has been asked to provide their staff with more training, however, they have not complied with the demands.

She emphasized that body cams are ‘no substitute’ for adequate training and pointed out that stores already have many cameras in place.

The vice president of asset protection for the National Retail Federation, David Johnston, has a different view. He believes people will act differently when they know they;re on camera and are being recorded.

For now, it’s not clear whether wearing body cameras will make store employees feel safer. One retail employee, who spent nearly a decade working at Hot Topic said they were regularly threatened on the job and they’re not sure whether body cameras would have fixed the issue.

The former mall employee said they don’t believe those who endulge in violence would care whether or not they’re being recorded. However, they noted that they would have felt safer if there was a police presence nearby.