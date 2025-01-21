Tuesday, January 21, 2025
76 People Killed In Hotel Fire At Popular Turkish Ski Resort

At least 76 people died after a popular ski resort hotel in Turkey burst into flames in the middle of the night on Tuesday. More than 50 others were injured, at least one of whom is in critical condition.

One witness, Mevlu Ozer, described it as ‘the apocalypse’, with the hotel being engulfed in flames in half an hour.

The incident took place at the Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Bolu province, approximately 186 miles east of Istanbul.

According to authorities, the fire started at approximately 3:30 a.m. local time on the restaurant floor of the 12-storey hotel. Chaos immediately broke out in the upper floors as guests tried to climb down their rooms using blankets and sheets.

Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said at least two people died when they jumped from the hotel in panic. Among those killed were Nedim Turkmen, who wrote for the Sozcu newspaper, and his family.

There Were No Alarms

Witnesses said there were no alarms when the fire broke out, suggesting that the fire detection system in the hotel had failed. The corridors also filled quickly with smoke, which made it difficult for them to find the fire escape.

Ali Yerlikaya, the Interior Minister, said the hotel had 238 registered guests at the time.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., the fire department arrived at the scene. In total, 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Because the rear of the hotel is on the side of a cliff, however, they could only work from the front and sides.
The wooden cladding on the exterior of the building may have also accelerated the spread of the flames.

Firefighters ultimately fought the blaze for about 45 minutes before the situation became under control.

Other hotels in the resort also evacuated the area, with many guests being placed in hotels around Bolu.

4 People Have Been Detained

Officials have launched an investigation into the fire, which coincided with the start of a two-week winter break when many families head to the ski resort from nearby Ankara and Istanbul.

As part of the investigation, authorities detained four individuals, including the hotel owner.

According to Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Tourism Minister, the hotel underwent inspections last year with no issues having been reported by the fire department.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said they will be taking ‘all necessary steps’ to determine the cause of the fire and will be holding those responsible accountable.

He also announced that the country will observe a day of national mourning on Wednesday, with flags at Turkish diplomatic mission and government buildings lowered to half-staff.

