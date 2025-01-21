Rare Snowstorm Hits Gulf Coast: At Least 4 Reported Dead

A historic winter storm is bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Not only did Louisiana issue their first-ever blizzard warning but Texas also closed several airports and highways due to the extreme weather.

So far, four people have died from exposure to cold temperatures. Two of the deaths are currently being investigated by authorities in Austin, Texas, while the other two were reported in Milwaukee and Georgia.

On Tuesday, more than 2,200 domestic flights were cancelled and 3,000 more were delayed.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Gulf Coast will see a historic winter storm, with over an inch of snow per hour. Temperatures are also expected to fall below normal averages and may surpass historic lows.

Due to the weather conditions, the NWS is also advising residents to avoid travel if possible.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency in numerous counties as the region is hit with extreme cold and snow.

Christopher Scanlon, the mayor of Buffalo, also declared an emergency and closed the Buffalo Skyway due to dangerous driving conditions.

The winter weather has also hit parts of Canada, with Quebec and Ontario issuing extreme cold warnings. In some regions, the wind chill will bring the temperatures as low as -58F.

In the U.S. South, over 10.5 inches were recorded in Rayne, Louisiana, which is the highest snowfall total recorded.

How It Unfolded

The winter storm that is currently hitting the Gulf Coast began in Texas on Monday evening and was expected to spread eastward over the next few days along Interstate 10.

By Tuesday, the storm had moved into North and South Carolina, Florida’s panhandle, and Georgia.

Ron DeSantis, the Govenor of Florida, said the state’s infrastructure was not designed with snow in mind and urged motorists to stay home. Due to the sudden onset of snow, plow crews are also have difficulting treating some areas.

Air and Road Travel Halted

Officials in affected states are cautioning people to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and to refrain from heating their homes with cooking stoves.

In North Carolina, parts of the National Guard have also been deployed to help with local emergency services.

Conditions on the Interstate 10 – the largest highway across the Gulf Coast – remain hazardous with snow and ice covering the area. By Tuesday afternoon, over 50 weather-related crashes and calls for service were reported across Louisiana.

Their neighbor Florida saw similar warnings as roads became covered with snow and ice.

The extreme weather also affected air travel, with over a dozen airports in Georgia, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Alabama closing.

Many schools across the U.S. South have also cancelled classes or moved them online.