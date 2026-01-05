At Least 40 Killed, Over 116 Injured in New Year’s Eve Fire at Swiss Ski Resort

Around 40 people were killed and another 115 were injured after a devastating fire tore through a small bar in the luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year’s Eve.

Samuel Rapp, 21, who was there to see the aftermath, said people were screaming, while others were lying motionless on the ground and appeared to be dead.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said about 40 people died in the blaze. Officials noted that several victims could not be identified right away because of the extent of their burns.

Survivors also suffered a wide range of injuries, with many in critical condition.

Crans-Montana sits in the heart of the Swiss Alps and is located roughly 40 kilometers from the Matterhorn, one of the region’s most famous landmarks.

Stephane Ganzer, head of security for Valais, said a number of the victims were foreign nationals.

The fire started at about 1:30 a.m. local time inside a bar called Le Constellation. Emergency crews quickly responded, with a total of 40 ambulances and 10 helicopters sent to the scene.

By Thursday morning, the street outside the bar had been sealed off.

Forensic tents were set up behind white screens near the entrance, and the entire area was closed to the public. Authorities also enforced a no-fly zone over Crans-Montana.

Police said more than 100 people were inside the building when the explosion occurred. Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud stated that the incident is being investigated as a fire, not an attack.

The Italian Foreign Ministry also said there is no indication the fire was an arson attack.

How the Fire Started

Two women told local media they were inside the bar when they saw a bartender giving a barmaid a ride on his shoulders.

She was carrying a lit candle in a bottle, which quickly caught the wooden ceiling on fire.

The flames spread fast, and before long, the ceiling gave way.

Flames and smoke quickly filled the space, causing people to rush toward a narrow exit and staircase.

Another witness said several people resorted to breaking windows in a desperate attempt to escape. He also recalled seeing panicked parents driving to the scene to search for their children.

The witness estimated that about 20 people were fighting their way through thick smoke and fire. He compared it to something straight out of a horror movie.

Authorities believe the fire probably caused flammable gases to build up and then ignite, leading to a sudden backdraft or flashover.

Update:

Officials said all 116 people hurt in the New Year’s Eve fire have now been identified.

The injured include 68 Swiss nationals, along with 21 from France, 10 from Italy, four people with dual citizenship, and four Serbian citizens.

Overall, 83 people remain hospitalized while receiving treatment for serious burn injuries.