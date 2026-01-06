Officers’ Quick Thinking Saves Husky From Freezing River

Windsor police are being hailed as heros after their quick-thinking and rescue efforts saved an 11-year-old husky who fell into the freezing waters of the Detroit River on Saturday.

The dog’s owner, Sasha Dhillon, said they were walking over the weekend when the situation suddenly turned dangerous.

Dhillon said her dog has always loved to prance around the snow, which is fairly common among Siberian huskies.

She said her dog, Ace, was running nearby when he suddenly stepped onto ice along the edge of the river.

There was nobody around at the time and before she knew it, his paw had spread out and he was sliding towards the river. Seconds later, he fell in.

Dhillon’s initial reaction was to rush onto the icy surface herself to save him. However, she quickly realized that that would make things worse.

She immediately called Windsor police instead. Within minutes, three officers were at the scene running over.

The police officers worked together to save the dog, with one of them reaching out to save Ace.

Dhillon said the officer laid on his stomach and squiggled to the edge of the icy river, after which another officer threw a buoy with a rope.

With the buoy on his right side, he was able to put one of his hands into the water, grabbing Ace by his collar.

Seconds later, the husky was out of the frigid waters and shaking it off.

Dhillon said the ordeal as a very scary experience.

She said neighbors in the area also rushed in to help as he was pulled from the icy river.

She recalls Ace “sort of howling” after he got out, almost as if he was telling them to “get him out of there”.

One of the neighbors grabbed a blanket and wrapped it around the dog and took the pair home.

Dhillon praised the police officers for responding so quickly. She couldn’t believe how fast they arrived at the scene and how quickly it all went down.

After returning home, Ace was dried off and closely monitored, and thankfully showed no signs of lasting health issues from the ordeal.

Dhillon said the experience reinforced the importance of calling for help during emergencies near frozen water. She added that it was her call to the police that allowed responders to act quickly and rescue Ace.

Pet safety experts say dogs, even breeds that are well adapted to cold weather such as Siberian huskies, are at risk around icy waters.

Myriam Armstrong, head of Chatham’s Pet and Wildlife Rescue, said that while huskies may enjoy cold weather, their double coat has limits.

The outer layer is water-resistant, while the inner layer provides insulation.

If that undercoat becomes wet, she said, a husky can quickly be at serious risk – just like any other dog.

She reminded dog owners not to let their pets in the water, regardless of the breed.

She stressed that snow-covered lakes, ponds, and rivers are particularly hazardous because the ice beneath is often difficult to see.

She also warned people against trying to rescue their pets on their own if a dog falls into the water, as it could turn into a situation where both a person and a dog need saving.

Armstrong added that keeping dogs on a leash can help prevent such incidents from happening in the first place.

As for Ace, his walks in the future will be slightly different.

Dhillon said that despite him being very well trained, they won’t be walking along the river again anytime soon.