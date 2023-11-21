Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Amazon Deals For 2023

Black Friday is just around the corner and we all know what that means – it’s time to snag some deals! From electronics to cleaning products – everything will be deeply discounted by various retailers.

And as always, Amazon will be joining in on the fun with hundreds of markdowns.

For those who are interested, be sure to check out the site. As of writing this post, the Black Friday event is already live and will continue until midnight on November 24th.

Unlike their Prime Day events, anyone can shop their Black Friday deals. If you have a Prime membership, however, you’ll be able to take advantage of their speedy shipping options.

For example, you may be able to get free same-day delivery on some items.

There are also some early access deals that you can access before non-Prime members. Just look at the item on the listing – if it says ‘Prime Early Access’, you can shop for the product 30 minutes before non-Prime members. That way, you won’t have to worry about missing out on a deal.

Top 3 Best Black Friday Deals Amazon For 2023

Without further ado, here are our top three picks that are currently being discounted for Black Friday.