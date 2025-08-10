Blind Man Pleads For Help After His Service Dog Is Stolen

Angel Santiago, 58, has been desperately searching for his beloved Bam Bam, a 14-year-old dachshund.

The dog was abducted from his yard on June 5, while he was taking a potty break.

Bam Bam, named after the Flinestones character, is his service and emotional support dog and has been with him for 13 years. He helps him navigate the streets while avoiding hazards such as fences, poles, and potholes.

He is asking anyone with information to call 24Petwatch or 773-501-8354.

Since Bam Bam’s disappearance, Santiago has been standing in front of Tony’s Fresh Market every day, giving out flyers and pleading for the public’s help in finding him.

At the time of his abduction, Bam Bam was not wearing his collar. However, he is microchipped and also has a distinctive white and tan birthmark on his head.

After seeing news stories about Bam Bam’s disappearance, a Chicago woman started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his search efforts. As of Sunday, it has already raised more than $7,900 of its $9,000 goal.

Santiago is currently offering a $1,000 reward for Bam Bam’s safe return. PETA has also joined in, offering $5,000 for any information that will help bring him home, bringing the total reward to $6,000.

In a press release on Friday, PETA officials said they are hopeful that the reward will help in finding the individuals who took Bam Bam.

Several individuals have offered to get Santiago a new service dog; however, he declined, stating that he only wants to have Bam Bam back.

Since Bam Bam was abducted, days have become difficult for Santiago, who has trouble eating and sleeping.

Every day, he raises awareness about Bam Bam’s disappearance by giving out flyers at Tony’s Fresh Market, wearing his beloved dog’s leash and collar, before walking several miles in Humboldt Park.

Many neighbors have also joined the search effort, posting about Bam Bam’s disappearance on social media and distributing flyers around the neighborhood.

After his story was featured on the news, Santiago’s phone rang nonstop with many people offering to help. Unfortunately, there have not yet been any confirmed sightings of his beloved dog.

Santiago’s son, Tristian, has also posted flyers at his high school.

Santiago said Bam Bam has always been close with his 15-year-old son, as they grew up together.

Despite how hard it’s been, Santiago has been touched by people offering to help and is trying his best to stay positive.

Santiago, who has lived in Logan Square with his family for over three decades, has struggled with glaucoma since his teens. It eventually progressed to the point where he became legally blind.

However, he has two eye procedures scheduled that may help restore his sight.

For now, though, finding Bam Bam is his top priority.