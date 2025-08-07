Model Arrested After Husband Is Found Stabbed to Death In Apartment

Police have arrested a male model after his husband, a fitness trainer, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at their New York apartment.

At approximately 4 a.m. local time on Friday, police responded to a call for an unconscious male inside 250 West 138th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered Jacob Zieben-Hood, 34, slumped over a toilet with numerous stab wounds to his legs.

He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly afterwards.

Authorities confirmed that no one has been charged at this time, however, they emphasized that the investigation is still active.

According to media outlets, Jacob had a large gash on his head and several stab wounds to the back of his leg, one of which was so deep that it penetrated the muscle.

His husband, 40-year-old Donald Zieben-Hood, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is being charged with criminal contempt, burglary, and possession of deadly weapons. He has not been charged for murder, though the case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

The couple had allegedly gotten into an altercation at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, the evening before Jacob was found deceased at the Harlem home.

Jacob allegedly called his father during the fight, and told him that Donald was threatening him with a weapon and preventing him from leaving the apartment.

Jacob’s father recalls hearing Donald yelling at his son and calling him names in the background during the call.

Donald said that he fell asleep shortly after the fight and woke up at approximately 4 a.m. to find his husband dead in the bathroom.

According to prosecutors, Donald slashed Jacob with a knife on the head and back of the leg, before calling 911.

He also told the operator he was afraid of being arrested, as there was an order of protection against him and he was worried he might be violating it.

When officials arrived at the apartment on Friday morning, they found Donald sitting on the couch with three slashes on his arm that required stitches.

He told them that his husband had tried to attack him with a knife.

Documents reveal the couple had a history of domestic abuse that dates back several years.

Donald currently faces two open criminal contempt cases, including one involving an incident where he allegedly strangled Jacob twice in a single night.

Media outlets contacted the public defender representing Donald, but he declined to comment on the charges.