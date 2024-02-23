Bomb From World War II Prompted an Evacuation in England

An unexploded bomb from World War II was successfully transported out of Plymouth, England, and will be placed on a boat to the ocean, where it will be safely blown up.

Officials called it ‘one of the largest evacuations in the UK’ since the war itself.

The bomb, which was found in a residential backyard close to the shore, triggered the evacuation of approximately 10,000 people, with many heading to the pubs for safe shelter.

Plymouth, which is located 240 miles from London, is a famous naval port from which the 1620 Mayflower set sail, carrying settlers to America. During the Nazi era, the city was targeted by the German Air Forces during the Blitz attacks between 1940 and 1941.

In total, more than 2,500 explosives were dropped on Plymouth during World War II, many of which missed their intended targets and landed in residential areas.

During the air raids, over 1,100 civilians died during the war.

The unexploded bomb, which was found on Tuesday in a residential backyard, was promptly transported to the Torpoint Ferry slipway, where naval divers will safely dispose of it at sea. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the bomb weighed approximately 500 kg and will without a doubt, create a ‘big splash’ upon detonation.

Officials had decided to move the bomb after a group of bomb disposal experts concluded that it would be too risky to detonate it in the yard, where it was found.

While the convoy traveled to its destination, buses were diverted, ferries were suspended, and the main train line into Plymouth was closed. Local nurseries and schools also closed during the operation, with many businesses in the area being told to evacuate.

According to Giles Perritt, the assistant chief executive of the city council, over 1,000 officers and staff were involved in the operation.

Since World War II ended in 1945, numerous unexploded bombs have been located across the UK. It’s estimated that 10 percent of the bombs dropped by the German Air Force did not go off, leaving many hidden in cities and towns.

Typically, unexploded ordnances are detonated on site and don’t lead to mass evacuations.