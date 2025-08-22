California Resident Tests Positive For Plague After Camping

A Lake Tahoe resident has tested positive for the plague after camping in the area, health officials confirmed on Tuesday, August 19.

Authorities said the individual contracted the disease from an infected flea. The patient is currently receiving medical treatment and recovering at home.

The plague, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, is a rare but serious infectious disease that is typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or the bites of rodent fleas.

Once an individual becomes infected, they will develop symptoms of bubonic plague such as fever, painful lymph nodes, chills, headache, and weakness.

Left untreated, the disease may progress into septicemic plague, a severe blood infection characterized by extreme weakness, high fever, abdominal pain, and bleeding in the nose or mouth.

According to El Dorado County’s Acting Director of Public Health, Kyle Fliflet, the plague is naturally found in several parts of California, including El Dorado County.

He emphasized the importance of taking precautions when spending time outdoors in areas where wild rodents may be present.

According to the CDC, an average of seven human plague cases are reported each year in the United States, the majority of which occur in Arizona and New Mexico.

Experts say the bacteria that cause the plague are most commonly spread through the bites of fleas that have fed on infected wild rodents, such as squirrels and chipmunks.

They also warn that pets such as dogs and cats can carry infected fleas into the home.

A person exposed to an infected flea or animal will usually develop symptoms within two weeks. The good news is that the disease is treatable with antibiotics if detected early.

According to the news release, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regularly monitors rodent populations for signs of plague.

Between 2021 and 2024, 24 chipmunks and ground squirrels tested positive for the bacterium.

As of August 2025, four more rodents, all of which were found in the Tahoe Basin, have tested positive.

The most recent human case in El Dorado County before this one occurred in 2020. In 2015, two additional cases were reported in Yosemite National Park after individuals came into contact with infected fleas or rodents.

All individuals received medical treatment and recovered completely, said officials.

Last month, a person also died from the plague after becoming infected in Northern Arizona.