Five People Killed After Tour Bus Crashes In New York

At least five people were killed after a tour bus carrying 51 passengers crashed on an interstate highway on Friday.

The bus was returning from a trip from the Niagara Falls when it lost control and crashed into a ditch. Those on board ranged in age from 1 to 74 years old.

According to law enforcement, many passengers were trapped in the wreckage. They were later taken to the hospital, where more than 40 individuals were treated for head trauma, broken arms, and other injuries.

State trooper James O’Callaghan confirmed that the bus had rolled as a result of the crash. The force also ejected people through the shattered windows as many were not wearing seat belts at the time.

O’Callaghan said the driver survived the crash and is now cooperating with investigators to determine why the vehicle lost control on the highway.

Photos taken by witnesses showed the tour bus lying on its side in a ditch, as medical helicopters – including those for the Mercy Flight medical transport service – and emergency crews rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

24 people were taken to Erie County Medical Center and six were brought to the University of Rochester Medical Center by ground and air ambulance.

One witness, Powell Stephens, described the roadway as being littered with shattered glass and scattered belongings, noting that every window on the bus had been shattered.

The bus had been returning to upstate New York from Niagara Falls, near the U.S.–Canada border, when it crashed between Rochester and Buffalo.

Most of the passengers were tourists from China, the Philippines, and India. Authorities brought in interpreters to help at the scene.

Following the incident, the interstate highway remained closed for several hours.

At a news conference on Friday, Dr. Samuel Cloud, chief medical officer at Erie County Medical Center, said it was the largest number of trauma patients he had ever treated from a single incident in his career in Buffalo.

Dr. Jeffrey Brewer, the hospital’s chief of surgery, added that two patients required surgery but are expected to make a full recovery.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X that she had been briefed on the “tragic accident” and that her office was coordinating with local agencies and law enforcement.

Attorney General Letitia James also shared a message on X, calling the crash “heartbreaking.” She offered prayers for those affected and thanked first responders for their help at the scene.