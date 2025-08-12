Canadian Influencer Couple Dies In Off-Road Crash

An influencer couple, who shared their adventures on Youtube, has died in a back-country accident in the B.C. interior.

Matthew Yeomans and Stacey Tourout, both 31, had more than 200,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel, Toyota World Runners.

Kaslo Search and Rescue (SAR) reported receiving a call about an off-road crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, August 7.

They were told that a vehicle had been involved in a serious rollover incident and had fallen 200 meters down a steep embankment near Silver Cup Ridge, a trail located near Trout Lake.

Another vehicle in the area had noticed the crash and called 911 after driving to nearby Trout Lake Village.

They immediately dispatched two ground teams, as well as a quad team, to the scene. A local helicopter and pilot also assisted with the mission.

Given the limited daylight remaining and the potential for severe injuries, air support was critical, the SAR team said in a statement.

Upon arrival, the team found one person with no signs of life and another, located away from the crash site, who was disoriented and severely injured.

The team stabilized the injured individual and transported them to Nakusp Hospital, where they sadly succumbed to their injuries in the evening.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, along with the on-mountain SAR team, rescued the second person and transported them to Kaslo.

Mark Jennings-Bates, Communications Manager for the SAR team, said the mission was made more challenging by the high altitude, remote location, and limited daylight. He extended condolences to the families and friends of those involved.

They do not know why the pair crashed, however, it’s suspected that they may have lost control of the vehicle on the rough terrain.

It’s currently unknown whether they were filming at the time of the crash.

Tourout’s mother was among the many who paid tribute to the couple on social media. On Facebook, she shared a photo of them posing in the snow and asked people to keep them in their thoughts as the family navigates the tragedy.

The couple got engaged last spring, with Yeoman sharing a video capturing the sweet moment he popped the question.

In addition to Youtube, they also had a sizable following on Instagram with 74,000 followers.

The couple’s final Instagram post, shared six days before the tragic incident, talked about how much they had enjoyed their time on Vancouver Island.