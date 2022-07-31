Click & Carry After Shark Tank Update 2022 – Where Are They Now

Click & Carry Before Shark Tank

Click & Carry was founded in April 2005. It was created with the purpose to make carrying multiple bags easier and less uncomfortable. The founder, Kim Meckwood, thought up this idea during her life in a multi-story apartment. Her apartment was not located on the first floor; thus meaning she had always had to haul all her grocery bags up flights of stairs. This is much more exhausting with multiple loads to carry, hence leaving Kim to design a tool to make this task more trouble-free.

Click & Carry is an easy-to-use tool that allows users to carry more bags without having to use their hands or arms. Instead, this product sits over one’s shoulder with the attached grocery bags hanging on the front and back. This clip was designed with a cushion for increased comfort, and it can easily hold up to 80 pounds. Click & Carry is also versatile and can carry any kind of bag needed, as well as paint cans, buckets, pet leashes, etc. Overall, Click & Carry can be used on a variety of lifting and/or carrying needs with just one single click.

Already, Kim seems to have a good grip on running her Click & Carry business. However, when she had experienced some minor financial complications, Kim went on to appear on 5-Minute Pitch in search of prospects. During this competition, she pitched Click & Carry by presenting the different ways the product could be used, as well as the two patents that were already in place. From there, Click & Carry was introduced at farmers markets and swap meets, where the product did get some sales. More specifically, she was able to successfully sell 30,000 units.

Unfortunately, her business was later put on hold due to her battle with breast cancer. But she won that battle and continued on with Click & Carry. In fact, after being noticed by a QVC buyer at a Home & Housewares event, her product has been featured on QVC for a chunk of time. This was a big success for Kim and her product, which led Click & Carry to be available on Amazon as well as in stores such as The Container Store, Ralph’s, ShopRite, and CorningWare.