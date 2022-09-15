What Happened to Travis Stork- 2022 Updates

Travis Stork is an American doctor best known for having starred on the dating reality series The Bachelor. Stork made his reality television debut in 2006 when he appeared on the eighth season of the show, while he was still completing his residency. As the single bachelor on the ABC dating show, Stork was introduced to a pool of potential love interests, which he had the opportunity of getting to know better throughout the season. Every week as the show progressed, a female candidate would be eliminated from the series, a decision which was made by the bachelor himself. As the season went on, it wasn’t long before sparks began to fly between Stork and a school teacher named Sarah Stone. Contrary to the tradition of the show, he did not propose to Stone during the season finale; instead, the pair began a dating relationship.

Besides being known for his time on The Bachelor, Stork is also noted for his role as a lead host on the American talk show, The Doctors. As a spinoff of Dr. Phil, The Bachelor mainly focuses on various health and medical related issues, often times featuring celebrity guests and seekers; viewers of the show are also encouraged to ask the doctors questionsーones which they may be too shy to ask their own personal doctors about. Stork has assumed his role of lead host since the show’s original conception in September 2008. While the show’s quality of advice has been questioned in the past, the series continues to be fairly popular amongst viewers and have since spawned a number of seasons. The talk show has also won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Talk Show Informative” back in 2010.

The emergency room physician has also released a number of books throughout his career, including “Don’t Be That Girl: A Guide to Finding the Confident, Rational Girl Within”, “The Doctor Is in: a 7-Step Prescription for Optimal Welness”, “The Lean Belly Prescription”, “The Doctor’s Diet” and more recently in 2014, a healthy cookbook titled “The Doctor’s Diet Cookbook”.

But what has the former bachelor been up to as of late? What happened to Travis Stork? What has he been up to recently?

Travis Stork and his Eventual Medical Education

Born on March 9, 1972 in Fort Collins, Colorado, Travis Lane Stork is the son of midwestern farmers, Roger and Donna Stork. According to her mother, while Stork was a mischievous boy growing up, he never caused her too much worry during his childhood. As a teen, he went to Parkway West High School in Ballwin, Missouri and often enjoyed partying with his close friends; according to a later interview, his house used to be “the place” for parties since his parents often left him home alone by himself to go on various trips. He later graduated from high school in 1990 at the age of 18.

Following his high school graduation, Stork relocated to North Carolina to attend Duke University, a private institution located in Durham; he later graduated from the college magna cum laude. Considering that he is a physician today, it might be easy for us to assume that he immediately went back to college in order to pursue a medical degree but this was not the case. According to Stork himself, he didn’t have that plan at the beginningーin fact, it wasn’t until a little while after graduating from university that he felt like he wanted to become a doctor. To chase this newly found dream, Stork then returned to college to take a number of science courses needed as prerequisites for medical school.

Shortly afterwards, he enrolled at the University of Virgina during which he was also a member of Alpha Omega Alpha; he later graduated with honours, after having earned his medical degree. Soon after the completion of medical school, Stork began a residency in emergency medicine at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Travis Stork on The Bachelor

Having been focused on his medical career at the time, Stork’s involvement in The Bachelor was nothing short of a lucky coincidence. While most bachelors on the show are nominated by friends and family, Stork was quite the exception, having been at the right place at the right time. At the time, the casting crew for the series was in Tennessee searching for female contestants to be on the showーthe same general area which Stork often frequented whilst working as a resident at the Medical Centre. As luck would have it, the casting director for The Bachelor happened to spot him on the streets, after one of his staff members noticed his stunning looks. After reportedly having chased the doctor down the streets, he was asked to audition and the rest was history (the casting crew were later surprised to learn that he was a doctor)!

Due to this unforeseen chain of events, Stork eventually starred as the bachelor on the dating reality series’ eighth season while he was still a resident. The season premiered on the ABC Network in January 2006; like always, the bachelor is presented with a group of young women from which he is expected to select one as his suitor towards the end of the show. Every week for the duration of the season, a contestant was eliminated via a process in which Stork gives a rose to those whom he’d like to stay on the show and the opposite for those whom he feels he shares no chemistry with.

Travis Stork’s Relationship with Sarah Stone

As the weeks went by, eventually only contestants Moana Dixon and Sarah Stone were left standing after the sixth week. Coincidentally, Stone was a school teacher who lived only a handful of blocks away from Stork’s own Nashville home. Perhaps this gave the two an extra spark, but before long a relationship seemed to blossom between Stone and Stork on the show. At the end of the season, while Stork did not propose to Stone by tradition of The Bachelor, he did initiate a dating relationship with the brunette. However their relationship did not last long; the couple later announced their break up a mere week after the airing of the season’s last episode.

In a later interview, Stork hinted to fans some of the reasons behind the separation; one being how he had lived so closed to Stone in real life. While the two were seemingly in a blooming relationship on-screen, behind the scenes, the pair were in fact, not allowed to interact with each other (as to not spoil the ending of the season)ーand the fact that Stork and Stone lived in such close proximity to each other only made it that much harder. The elementary school teacher later shared that, had they met under natural circumstances as neighbours, then perhaps their relationship might have blossomed into something largerーbut the reality was that the “baggage” from being on the reality series was just too straining for the two.

Since their break up, the two have gone their separate ways. Stone has taken on a different career path and is now a real estate agent in the city of Nashville; she also married a man named Brock and together the couple have two young children. Stork on the other hand, married paediatrician Charlotte Brown in 2012; however the two later divorced after three years of marriage.

Travis Stork on The Doctor

Two years after his time on The Bachelor, Stork was invited to be the lead host on the day time talk show, The Doctorsーa fact which may have had something to do with the fact that Stork had often appeared in Dr Phil as a frequent guest. Similar to its parent show, The Doctors featured a group of doctors as they gathered together to discuss a variety of medical and health related topics; audience members were also encouraged to ask the physicians questions over the phone. Besides Stork, other hosts on the show include Andrew Ordon, Rachael Ross, Jennifer Berman and Jennifer AshtomーStork and Ordon having been on the series for the longest since the show’s conception back in 2008.

While the quality of advice given on the show have been criticized in the past, The Doctors remains to be a popular talk shown the Syndication Network. As of today, over 1000 episodes have aired (spanning eight seasons) since its premiere back in September 2008. The talk show has also won an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Talk Show Informative” in 2010. As of 2016, Stork is still one of the two original lead hosts on the series.

What’s Travis Stork Doing Now in 2022 – Recent Updates

Travis Stork married his girlfriend of three years, Parris Bell, in the summer of 2019. The two later welcomed a son on June 17, 2020. His second marriage, he was previously married to Charlotte Brown, a pediatrician; they two divorced in 2015 after three years of marriage.

He’s also been the host of The Doctors, a daytime medical talk show since 2008. In it, Stork and other doctors from various fields (plastic surgery, gynecology, pediatrics) discuss various health conditions; they also answer audience questions. As of 2022, the show is on its fourteenth season.

In addition to that, he’s been featured in Entertainment Tonight, Celebrity Page, Rachael Ray, and Tonight. He even appeared in an episode of Jeopardy! in 2018.

For those who’d like more up-to-date news, consider following Dr. Stork on social media. You can find him on Instagram (@travisstorkmd) as well as Twitter (@travisstorkmd). He also has an official website that has more information about his works.