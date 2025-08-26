Minnesota Woman Charged Over Racial Slur as Fundraising Hits $800K

Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota woman with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after she called a Black child at a playground a racial slur.

Since the incident, the woman has raised more than $800,000 through an online campaign, which she claims will help her relocate. Her goal is to reach $1 million.

The April incident was captured on video, which has since been viewed millions of times.

In the clip, the woman can be heard admitting to using the slur. When confronted by a man at the playground, she repeats the word and flashes her middle finger at him.

On her fundraising page, hosted on the Christian platform GiveSendGo, the woman describes herself as “the victim of silly misinformation.”

She also told supporters that “big things are happening” in her future and expressed gratitude for their backing.

She now faces three counts of disorderly conduct, each carrying a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Her arraignment is scheduled for October 29.

In a statement, Mayor Kim Norton said the incident has “deeply affected many people,” particularly people of color.

She and her team acknowledged the impact not only within the local community but also on a national scale.

Although the woman is listed at a Rochester address, it remains unclear whether she still resides there, as she has previously stated that she plans to relocate.

Police have so far been unable to make contact with her.

Initial reports stated that the child at the playground was 5 years old, but the criminal complaint later said that he was 8.

According to the boy’s father, his son is autistic, struggles with social boundaries, and requires close supervision.

On the day of the April incident, the boy, who was at the park with his father, took an applesauce pouch from someone’s diaper bag. His father immediately chased after him to retrieve it.

The woman also witnessed the incident and ran after the child, who climbed onto playground equipment to get away.

The complaint alleges that the woman then directed a racial slur at the boy before taking the applesauce pouch back from him.

A bystander, who happened to record the incident on his phone, later asked the woman why she used the racial slur.

The woman not only admitted to using it, but also called the man the same slur.

The NAACP Rochester chapter later launched its own fundraising campaign for the victim’s family. By the time it closed in May, it had raised over $340,000.

The organization is also working with the child’s family to take legal action against the woman.