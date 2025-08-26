Man Warns E-Scooter Riders to Keep Off Sidewalks After His Dog Is Struck and Hurt

A Toronto man is urging those who ride e-scooters to keep off sidewalks after his dog was struck and seriously injured.

The resident, who asked to be identified only as Matt, said he was walking his one-year-old Italian greyhound mix, Leia, in J.C. Saddington Park on Monday when the incident occurred.

According to Matt, he had stopped on the side of the sidewalk to chat with a friend who was a dog walker, when an e-scooter rider rammed with Leia.

The rider appeared to be a girl between 12 and 14 years old. Not long afterwards, a man Matt believes to be her father arrived at the scene on another e-scooter.

Both the girl and the man approached Matt and were apologetic.

Matt quickly scooped up Leia, who was trembling and whimpering. He noticed right away that her front legs were bleeding and badly injured.

Before rushing to the emergency vet, Matt told the pair to keep e-scooters off sidewalks. Unfortunately, he did not get a chance to get their contact information.

Leia required x-rays, stitches, and medication, costing about $2,500. While she is recovering, Matt said she can no longer walk on pavement.

In Mississauga, riding e-scooters on sidewalks is prohibited; individuals can only ride them on roads.

Riders must also be at least 16 years old.

Despite these rules, Matt said he has already had several close calls with e-scooters on sidewalks.

Following the incident with his dog Leia, he is urging riders to stay off sidewalks to prevent further accidents.

Matt said that while Leia is recovering, a smaller dog, such as the chihuahua his friend was walking at the time, might not have survived being struck by an e-scooter.

According to the City of Mississauga, nine reports of e-scooters being ridden on sidewalks have been filed so far this year.

The city says it is exploring ways to address the issue, including an upcoming etiquette campaign to remind riders to keep e-scooters off sidewalks.

Matt also reached out to his local councillor’s office to raise concerns. He said he was told the matter would be investigated.

On Monday, Toronto Police also launched a three-week safety campaign focused on e-scooters and other micro-mobility devices.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about safety concerns, including the illegal use of e-scooters on sidewalks.