Nearly 50 Maltreated Malinois Dogs Found In New York Apartment

Over 40 Belgian Malinois dogs were found crammed inside a filty apartment in Queens, New York, prompting an animal cruelty investigation.

According to Animal Care Centers of NYC, there were so many dogs inside the small home that many were found cowering in kitchen cupboards and closets.

According to Tara Mercado, who heads the center’s shelter operations, the dogs allegedly lived in the cramped apartment for the whole lives and had never gone outside. In addition to young puppies, adult Malinois were also found hiding behind furniture and inside cabinets.

Officials had arrived at the home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, after receiving tips from the community.

Almost immediately, over 10 of the dogs could be seen climbing over each other by the front door. The apartment was also filled with an overpowering stench of dog feces.

With help from the ASPCA, the Animal Care Centers of NYC was able to rescue the dogs. The animals are now being evaluated by veterinarians. Many of them are also receiving behavioral treatment.

The dogs are not only going outside for walks for the first time, but each one now has their own space at the shelter.

A total of 48 Belgian Malinois were rescued from the cramped apartment. According to sources, at least three had to be humanely euthanized at the scene due to severe health issues.

While the dogs did not seem malnourished or starved, the ASPCA said they were living in “extremely overcrowded and unsanitary conditions”.

Neighbors were shocked to hear that nearly 50 dogs lived inside the small apartment.

A neighbor who identified herself as Sharon said all she ever hears when she steps outside is constant barking. She also mentioned that the owner would regularly toss dog feces off the balcony.

She added that the dogs had a terrible odor since the owner never bathed them, and they would frequently urinate in the stairwell.

Other neighbors said they had seen the owner walking at least two of the Malinois, but noted that the dogs had poor temperaments and had snapped at or bitten people in the past.

In total, it took ASPCA and ACC officials two whole days to rescue and transport the dogs from the home to shelters.

While the dogs are now safe, however, none of them are ready for a new home yet. Due to having lived in the cramped apartment for their entire lives, many of the dogs are under-socialized and extremely fearful.

Dr. Biana Tamimi, director of shelter medicine at ACC, said the dogs likely “never walked on a leash, touched grass, or interacted with strangers.” Still, she noted that many have already shown curiosity toward the staff, which gives them hope that the dogs will eventually be adoptable.