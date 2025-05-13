Tuesday, May 13, 2025
US

Dog Who Was Feared Dead After Being Thrown in Dumpster Now Ready For Adoption

By Brooke Carter
0

A small dog in Waco, Texas, has been given a second chance at life after being rescued from dire circumstances.

Benji, a blond terrier mix, was found inside a trash bag that had been thrown into a store’s dumpster.

benji
Benji a three-year-old terrier mix, was thrown into a dumpster after being tied up in a trash bag

According to store employees, a man drove up, tossed a large bag into the dumpster, and quickly left.

Something felt off, so they decided to take a look – and what they found was a scared terrier mix tied up in a trash bag, covered in blood.

The employees immediately called animal control.

Initially, it was believed that the dog had been shot in the tummy area but upon closer examination, it was determined that he had been attacked and violently shaken by a larger dog.

He did not have a microchip and was not neutered.

Working diligently behind the scenes, the shelter was able to track down the man who was seen throwing away the dog. Upon confronting the man, they were told that the dog was attacked by his own dog after wandering into his yard.

benji 2
Benji spent many weeks at the veterinary hospital, recovering from his injuries

After several days, the shelter located Benji’s owner, who had been deeply worried about him. However, with Benji’s well-being in mind, they made the difficult decision to surrender him to the rescue, giving him the chance to find a new, loving home.

A day after the rescue, the animal shelter posted a Facebook update reporting that Benji was awake and alert. However, he was experiencing significant swelling and pain as the attack had caused his skin to separate from the underlying muscle.

benji 3 Shelter staff also noted that Benji enjoyed being petted and spoken to but was still too weak to stand on his own for extended periods. The post also revealed that the vet had discovered and treated a punctured lung.

Despite this, they remained hopeful that he would recover as the swelling subsided.

On April 17, the shelter shared in a second update that Benji was able to stand unassisted for 10 minutes and that he was able to do so for the entire duration of his hydrotherapy session.

After recovering for several weeks, Benji was released from the veterinary hospital on May 3.

Not only afterwards, Benji was cleared for adoption. The shelter received dozens of applications from hopeful adopters.

He ultimately found his forever home with Cristie Johnson, who said she was thrilled to be chosen by the shelter to become his new family.

Previous article
Nearly 50 Maltreated Malinois Dogs Found In New York Apartment
Brooke Carter
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: editor@gazettereview.com

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
568FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review