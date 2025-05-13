Dog Who Was Feared Dead After Being Thrown in Dumpster Now Ready For Adoption

A small dog in Waco, Texas, has been given a second chance at life after being rescued from dire circumstances.

Benji, a blond terrier mix, was found inside a trash bag that had been thrown into a store’s dumpster.

According to store employees, a man drove up, tossed a large bag into the dumpster, and quickly left.

Something felt off, so they decided to take a look – and what they found was a scared terrier mix tied up in a trash bag, covered in blood.

The employees immediately called animal control.

Initially, it was believed that the dog had been shot in the tummy area but upon closer examination, it was determined that he had been attacked and violently shaken by a larger dog.

He did not have a microchip and was not neutered.

Working diligently behind the scenes, the shelter was able to track down the man who was seen throwing away the dog. Upon confronting the man, they were told that the dog was attacked by his own dog after wandering into his yard.

After several days, the shelter located Benji’s owner, who had been deeply worried about him. However, with Benji’s well-being in mind, they made the difficult decision to surrender him to the rescue, giving him the chance to find a new, loving home.

A day after the rescue, the animal shelter posted a Facebook update reporting that Benji was awake and alert. However, he was experiencing significant swelling and pain as the attack had caused his skin to separate from the underlying muscle.

Shelter staff also noted that Benji enjoyed being petted and spoken to but was still too weak to stand on his own for extended periods. The post also revealed that the vet had discovered and treated a punctured lung.

Despite this, they remained hopeful that he would recover as the swelling subsided.

On April 17, the shelter shared in a second update that Benji was able to stand unassisted for 10 minutes and that he was able to do so for the entire duration of his hydrotherapy session.

After recovering for several weeks, Benji was released from the veterinary hospital on May 3.

Not only afterwards, Benji was cleared for adoption. The shelter received dozens of applications from hopeful adopters.

He ultimately found his forever home with Cristie Johnson, who said she was thrilled to be chosen by the shelter to become his new family.