New Evidence in Madeleine McCann Abduction Case Suggests She’s Dead

Police found a hard drive at the home of Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the case, containing evidence that suggests Madeleine McCann is dead.

The investigative report, which includes new details about the hard drive, was released as part of a new documentary that aired on Channel 4 on May 7th.

While no charges have been made regarding her disappearance, Brueckner, 48, has always been the main suspect.

Madeleine, who vanished in 2007, is believed to have been abducted from her family’s vacation home in Praia da Luz. At the time, she and her twin siblings were alone in the apartment while their parents were dining at a local restaurant.

Madeleine, who would have turned 22 this year, was just a few days away from celebrating her fourth birthday when she vanished.

Initially, the McCanns were considered suspects in her disappearance as traces of Madeleine’s blood were found in a vehicle they rented 25 days following her disappearance.

Over a decade later, however, Brueckner, a convicted rapist, was named the main suspect in her disappearance.

German authorities had previously stated they possessed evidence linking him to her murder.

In 2020, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who was leading the case, stated that their findings pointed to Brueckner as Madeleine’s killer. However, he acknowledged that the evidence was not enough to charge him with kidnapping and murder.

According to the new investigative report, officials had continued searching Bruckner’s home for evidence. They eventually found a deceased dog, along with several USB sticks and two hard drive underneath the animal.

One of the hard drives contained “deeply concerning” material, according to media outlets. German authorities also said they found other additional clues in his property, including pages written by Bruckner that described the abduction of small children.

He also wrote a “story” about him drugging a mother and daughter outside a preschool, after which he raped the child.

Police also discovered numerous photographs of child abuse, along with dozens of children’s toys and swimsuits. Masks, guns, and chemicals were also recovered from the home.

On his computer, officials also discovered horrific conversations that he had with other pedophiles online, where he said he wanted to “capture something small to use for days”.

Brueckner, currently serving time for rape, has a long history of sexual abuse, including offenses against minors. His first charge for child sexual abuse dates back to 1993, and he was extradited to Germany in 2017.

He was later sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman. His release is currently scheduled for September 2025.