At Least 35 People Killed After Violent Storm Hits Central and Southern U.S.

At least 35 people have died after a massive storm system tore through the central and southern U.S., flattening homes, destroying schools, and leaving a trail of devastation.

In western Kansas, a massive dust storm led to a deadly pileup on Interstate 70, involving more than 71 vehicles and killing eight people.

Missouri saw the highest death toll, with at least 12 people killed as tornadoes swept through the state overnight. Authorities reported six fatalities in Wayne County, three in Ozark County, and one each in Jefferson, St. Louis, and Butler counties. Another man lost his life when a tornado demolished his home.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers described the destruction as unimaginable, saying the house was completely “unrecognizable” and that even “the floor was upside down.”

In Arkansas, three people were killed, and 29 others were injured across eight counties.

Meanwhile, in Texas, a dust storm in the Panhandle led to a series of car crashes on Friday, killing three people. Nearly 40 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Sergeant Cindy Barkley described the scene as the worst she had ever witnessed, calling it a “near-zero visibility nightmare.”

Donald Trump announced that the National Guard has been deployed to Arkansas to assist state and local officials in the aftermath of the storm.

In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves confirmed six fatalities—three in Walthall County, two in Jeff Davis County, and one in Covington County. Additionally, 29 people were injured across the state.

Alabama also suffered heavy damage, with Governor Kay Ivey reporting at least two deaths and significant destruction across 52 counties.

In Oklahoma, at least one person was killed in a crash caused by heavy smoke, while wildfires have scorched more than 170,000 acres across the state.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and thunderstorm warnings for parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, and Indiana.

Officials urged residents to avoid taking shelter under overpasses or inside vehicles. Instead, they advised getting off the road and seeking refuge in a designated storm shelter, safe room, or basement. If those options weren’t available, they recommended staying in a small, windowless room or a hallway on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Experts say extreme weather in March is not uncommon. However, the sheer size and intensity of this storm make it unusual, allowing it to impact a very large area.

According to the National Weather Service, at least five tornadoes shit Missouri, including one in the St. Louis area.

The Storm Prediction Center warned that severe storms could produce tornadoes and large hail. However, the greatest threat comes from powerful winds, which can reach speeds of up to 100 mph.

Meanwhile, wildfires continued to spread across the southern plains due to warm, dry conditions. Officials ordered evacuations in several communities across New Mexico, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.

In Roberts County, Texas, a wildfire rapidly expanded from less than a square mile to over 32 square miles, fueled by strong winds. About 60 miles south, another blaze flared up before firefighters managed to slow its advance.