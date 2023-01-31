Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Lisa Loring, Dies at Age 64

Lisa Loring was the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original “The Addams Family” comedy sitcom, which aired in 1964. She was six years old at the time.

According to Chris Carbaugh, her longtime agent, she passed away on Saturday surrounded by her loved ones. Her friend, Laurie Jacobson, also confirmed her death on Facebook, writing that she had “suffered a massive stroke” due to high blood pressure and smoking. It was also revealed that she had been on life support since Thursday before her daughters made the hard decision to take her off.

Loring, who was born Lisa Ann DeCinces, began her career as a model at the age of three. After starring in The Addams Family, she starred in a string of TV shows including The Girl from UNCLE, The Pruitts of Southampton, and As the World Turns.

Later in the 1980s, she also starred in a number of slasher films including Savage Harbor, Iced, and Blood Frenzy. When she wasn’t acting, she worked as a makeup artist in the adult film industry under the alias “Maxine Factor”.

She is survived by two daughters, Vanessa and Marianne. Her husband Jerry Butler passed away in 2018.