OverEZ Chicken Coops 2023 Update – What Happened After Shark Tank

OverEZ Chicken Coops Before Shark Tank

OverEZ Chicken Coops became owned by Chet Beiler in 2020; however, he was not the initial founder of the business. Instead, he bought in from its original founders in Colorado. Before buying out the business, Chet had already had extensive knowledge and experience with running businesses. Chet attended Pepperdine University, where he studied Economics, Business, Political Science, and International Studies. Once his studies concluded, he went on to assist a number of businesses in getting up on their feet. Anything from starting the business to expanding it in just a short amount of time. Some of those businesses include Salvation Army, American Enterprise Institute, Commonwealth Foundation, and Rotary International.

Chet actually started his own first company called Amish Country Gazebos in 1989. Given this business venture, he already had quite the experience in selling structures such as his gazebos. However, after some time, Chet came up with the idea to sell pre-built chicken coops. Seeing how there really hadn’t been a business as such, he decided to take it into his own hands. Fortunately, this was somewhat more simple given that he could just purchase OverEZ Chicken Coops from its owners. Around the same time of him buying out the business, the Covid pandemic hit, though this only gave Chet even more reason to follow through with his idea. Due to the pandemic making a change in peoples lifestyles, many started looking into raising their own chickens. Thus driving OverEZ Chicken Coops into a common business.

OverEZ Chicken Coops are pre-built coops made in the USA by Amish craftsmen. Once the coop is purchased, consumers will just need to set it up in their yard. The structures were crafted in a way that makes assembly a simple task, with all the materials and such included in the kits. Not to mention, there is an option to choose from a variety of sizes. OverEZ Chicken Coops are easy to move and have everything a chicken will need in order to remain comfortable. While many other coops may be tricky to set up and are expensive, OverEZ Chicken Coops are lighter on the bank account and are guaranteed to last a long time.

The chicken coop kits can be purchased on the company website, as well as on Amazon and at ACE Hardware and Tractor Supply. Additionally, OverEZ Chicken Coops sell a variety of other chicken-related needs, from lights and heaters to feeders and chicken runs. Just shortly after launching, OverEZ Chicken Coops, Chet appears to have been successful; however, he is hoping a shark will invest and assist him with further expansion plans.

OverEZ Chicken Coops on Shark Tank

Chet Beiler enters the stage of Shark Tank hoping for a deal of $1 million for a 4% equity in OverEZ Chicken Coops. Throughout his pitch, Chet is holding his chicken, Chuckles, as a demonstration. He puts Chuckles into one of his coops while explaining to the sharks about how many people are looking into raising their own chickens now. Given the timing of his business coming together and the timing of the Covid pandemic hitting, chicken coops became more in demand than ever. This left him with an amount of orders in which he couldn’t keep up with alone, hence why he was pitching to the sharks.

Chet continues on telling the sharks all about OverEZ Chicken Coops; he even mentions that he’d like to make it to Europe. At the time of the show airing, the business had a total of $21 million in sales, which was increasing rapidly. Going back to the note about the coops being more in demand, Chet mentions that his sales could have been higher at this time had he not have trouble with keeping inventory stocked up. With that being said, Chet would like to use any potential investment money towards expanding OverEZ Chicken Coops and stocking his inventory.

Lori Greiner asks Chet why he thinks that his coops are needed in Europe, to which he responds, saying that Europeans only have access to cheaper coop structures. He believes they should be able to purchase affordable, durable structures instead; however, Lori states that the quality isn’t the only thing that should be taken into consideration. She’s out. Robert Herjavec then asks Chet about the average lifespan of chickens. He tells Robert it could be anywhere from 5 years to 10 years. Robert ends up going out of the deal as well because he thinks that it’ll take 5-10 years for OverEZ Chicken Coops to be running consistently.

Kevin O’Leary, on the other hand, loves the concept and the numbers. He offers Chet a $1 million deal at 11.5% for a 4% equity in the company. Chet holds off on Kevin’s offer while Mark Cuban and Daymond John state their place in the deal. Mark goes first. He tells Chet that constructing the factory for the coops in Europe will be too expensive and for that, he goes out. Daymond then presents Chet with an offer of $1 million for a 25% equity. Following these great offers, the negotiations start to curve a bit off-topic.

Rather than responding to either of the offers given to him, Chet shifts his focus towards trying to get Robert to go back in on the deal. Daymond tries to tell him not to; however, he continues and then mentions an upcoming flight he has planned for the following week. At this point, the sharks notice how Chet is going off-topic and isn’t focused on Kevin and Daymonds offers, despite Kevin advising him to stay focused. Instead, Chet asks Kevin if he would fund any orders surpassing the $1 million deal. To that, Kevin agrees. Daymond then goes out and Chet goes back to trying to convince Robert, thus leading Kevin to become bothered and drop out of the deal. Overall, OverEZ Chicken Coops didn’t get a deal.

OverEZ Chicken Coops Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Although Chet Beiler didn’t receive a deal with a shark, OverEZ Chicken Coops appears to be doing quite well, and they are likely to get a boost in sales following Chet’s appearance on the show. Though, there isn’t too much of an update on the company at this time. The company has expanded their inventory into selling an array of newer chicken coop accessories and needs, as well as an option for custom feeders and water features. Additionally, OverEZ Chicken Coops has become a leading contributor and has become more popular than they already were before the show. As of 2023, the company has a net worth of about $1.5 million.