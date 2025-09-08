Quadruple Amputee Wins $17 Million in Medical Malpractice Lawsuit

A teenage quadruple amputee and her care team were recently awarded $17 million in damages by the Alberta Court of King’s Bench—one of the largest medical malpractice payouts in Canadian history.

How It Began

On February 18, 2011, the child, identified as KB, developed a fever, breathing difficulties, and pain.

She was taken to the ER in Grande Prairie, where an emergency physician ordered a chest X-ray and blood cultures.

KB was admitted to the hospital, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Blood culture results later confirmed that she had a bacterial infection, which went untreated.

The infection progressed to sepsis, causing catastrophic limb ischemia.

On March 28, 2011, surgeons were forced to amputate her right leg above the knee, her left leg below the knee, four fingers on her left hand, and her entire right hand in order to save her life.

Despite these life-altering surgeries, KB has grown into a resilient young woman in the years since.

Calls That Were Not Made

The court ruled that KB’s physician failed to recognize the clear signs that she required antibiotics for bacterial bronchopneumonia.

It found that the doctor had not properly considered a differential diagnosis and neglected to act on abnormal blood test results – delays that ultimately postponed the administration of IV antibiotics.

According to Stacy Koumarelas, a partner at Neinstein Law, the outcome was entirely preventable.

If KB had received IV antibiotics when her symptoms first appeared, the life-altering amputations would not have been necessary.

While the consequences of that failure cannot be undone, the judge’s decision ensures that KB will now have access to the resources and support she needs to move forward in life.

In total, KB was awarded $15,671,000, while her mother, DB, received $646,000. An additional $473,314 was awarded to cover the Crown’s past health services.

KB’s illness has profoundly affected her family’s life, leading to long separations from her siblings, relocations for hospital care, and frequent travel for ongoing prosthetic adjustments.

KB is now 15. She swims, rides a custom three-wheeled bike, and recently earned her learner’s driver’s license.

With support from the Glenrose Rehabilitation Center, she will eventually learn to drive using adaptive equipment.

In the future, KB hopes to become a prosthetist so she can support others facing similar challenges.