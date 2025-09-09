Manhunt Underway After Gunman Kills 2, Wounds 4 at Texas Bar

Police are on their second day of a manhunt after a man opened fire inside a Texas bar, killing two people and injuring five others.

The shooting took place at the Alas Locas Sports Bar in Cleveland, Texas, about 45 miles from Houston.

Witnesses said the gunman had been sitting alone at the bar before the attack.

Based on the number of shell casings found at the scene, investigators believe he fired at least 20 rounds before fleeing. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

How It Unfolded

The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said the suspect had entered the bar sometime between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., ordered a beer, and kept to himself without engaging in conversation with anyone.

According to Captain David Myers of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the man later left the bar briefly before returning to the outdoor patio.

He eventually opened fire on patrons who were eating and drinking on the deck, using what investigators believe was a .45- or .40-caliber handgun.

After the attack, the gunman fled the scene in a full-size white van.

Alexis Jasso, 30, and Fernando Navarette, 43, died at the scene. Five others – four men and one woman – were wounded, two of whom are in critical condition.

Yahaira Guadarrama, one of the victims’ friends, said she would have also been at the bar if she didn’t already have plans.

Authorities have released security footage showing an unidentified man inside the sports bar before the shooting.

Officials also shared an image of a white van without side windows, which they believe was used by the suspect to flee the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators immediately.

Update: The suspect has since been identified as 32-year-old Jose Osman Aguillar Cantillano.

Officials also searched his home, but did not find Cantillano.

However, they did arrest his wife, Alejandra Marie Valdez Montoya, 23, for destroying evidence. She is currently in custody at Liberty County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Second Mass Shooting At a Houston Bar

This marks the second mass shooting at a bar in the Houston area this year.

In March, a gunman opened fire at the Latinas Sports Bar in Houston, injuring six people.

Two days later, authorities arrested 25-year-old Jose Miguel Briceno in connection with the attack. Police are still searching for a second suspect, who they believe has fled to Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint, Briceno, an undocumented immigrant, fired shots inside the bar before discarding the weapon. The firearm has not yet been recovered.