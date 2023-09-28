Remains of Suzanne Morphew Found 3 Years After Her Disappearance

The remains of Suzanne Morphew, a missing mother of two who disappeared over three years ago, have been found, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Morphew was last seen three years ago on Mother’s Day on May 10, 2020. Her case not only made the national headlines but was also featured on the CBS news magazine show “48 Hours”. The 49-year-old left behind two daughters and a husband, who has since been charged for her murder.

According to officials, investigators found the remains during an unrelated search on Sept. 22. They were later positively identified as Morphew by the El Paso County Coroner on Wednesday. In a statement by Sheriff John Spezze, he said they’ve never stopped investigating her case and that they will continue to fight for justice for Suzanne.

So far, officials have not made any arrests.

While they’ve located her remains, which is a critical part of the investigation, officials are still left with “more questions than answers”. Police urge anyone with more information to contact them.

Earlier this year, Suzanne’s husband Barry filed a lawsuit for $15 million claiming he was wrongfully charged after she disappeared and for her alleged death. The lawsuit involved the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County, as well as a number of investigators who worked the case.

Suzanne’s Disappearance in 2020

Suzanne went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 after leaving her house for a bike ride. Her bike was eventually found below a steep ravine near Highway 50. According to police, the bike was not involved in a crash. There wasn’t any blood at the scene either.

Shortly after her disappearance, Barry told media outlets that he believed she was kidnapped.

During their investigation, however, detectives found that the couple had been fighting over finances in the previous months. Suzanne may have also had a boyfriend despite having been married.

Documents from her iCloud account were later recovered as evidence. In one of the documents, investigators found a list with the title “grievances”, which included items such as a “wedding ring”, which Barry had reportedly taken away. She also wrote about an incident in Mexico where Barry tried to take her phone away from her.

In early May, Suzanne sent her husband a firm text saying that she wanted to end their marriage. The text was later recovered in his cache, meaning that it was previously deleted. Investigators also found that Barry had threatened suicide in his responses.

The day before Suzanne disappeared, 59 text messages were exchanged between her and her apparent boyfriend.

Police later arrested Barry Morphew on charges of murder after deliberation, attempting to influence a public servant, and tampering with physical evidence on May 5, 2021. However, the case was not without complications. That December, the assigned judge removed himself from the case after questions were raised about a conflict of interest.