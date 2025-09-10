Shooting at Colorado High School Leaves Community Shaken

A teen opened fire at Evergreen High School, about 30 miles from Denver, on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. local time. According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jack Kelley, the suspect was a student at the school.

After firing several shots, he turned the gun on himself. He was brought to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to his self-inflicted wounds.

Fortunately, no one other than the suspect was killed.

Two students were injured, one critically and the other with non-life-threatening wounds. Their identities have not yet been released.

Kelley said deputies responded to multiple 911 calls, as the students in the school remained on lockdown.

After receiving reports of an active shooter, hundreds of officers rushed to the scene. They organized into teams and methodically cleared the school room by room before declaring the area safe.

They also located the suspect within minutes and did not have to fire their weapons.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting took place both inside and outside the school.

The suspect had used a handgun for the attack, which many students witnessed.

Authorities are currently trying to obtain a warrant to search the suspect’s home. Officers have also been interviewing students who witnessed the shooting.

In response to the shooting, officials set up a reunification center for parents and guardians at a nearby elementary school.

The center closed later that evening, and the sheriff’s office posted on social media that any parent who had not yet reunited with their child should call Jeffcom 911.

Sheriff Reggie Marinelli said one of the department’s top priorities was ensuring students were safely returned to their families.

One mother shared that her son had been standing near a lunchroom door when the suspect opened fire. He reported hearing between 15 and 30 gunshots.

She added that while schools regularly hold safety drills, the shooting happened during lunch, leaving many unsure of what to do.

She urged parents to talk with their children about situations like this so they know how to respond if faced with a similar threat.

Jeffco Public Schools announced that Evergreen High School will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Several other schools in the Conifer and Evergreen areas will also close on Thursday, including Bergen Elementary, Conifer High, Marshdale Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, West Jefferson Middle, and Parmalee Elementary.

Following the incident, officials shut down Highway 73 near Evergreen Lake for several hours before reopening it around 5:15 p.m.

Several elected leaders, including Gov. Jared Polis, also released statements expressing concern over the shooting.