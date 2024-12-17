Suspect Dead After Killing Two In School Shooting in Wisconsin

A 15-year-old student opened fire at a small Christian school in Wisconsin, killing another teen and a teacher.

Six others were wounded at a study hall, two of whom are currently are in critical condition. Four others, including three students and a teacher, were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been released.

The director of school relations, Barbara Wiers, praised the students for ‘handling [the situation] magnificently’.

According to police, the shooter, later identified as Natalie Rupnow, was found by officers with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died en route to the hospital. Further details have not been released out of respect for the family.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a non-denominational school that had around 420 students from pre-kindergarten to high school.

While the school doesn’t have metal detectors, they do have cameras and other security measures in place.

Following the shooting, students and their families were reunited at a local health clinic just a mile away.

As of now, the motive for the attack is unclear. It’s also unknown whether the victims were targeted or if it was a random shooting.

Shon Barnes, the Mardison Police Chief, said officers are now talking with the shooter’s family, who are cooperating with the investigation. They have also searched the suspect’s home, though it remains unclear how Rupnow got ahold of the firearm that was discovered at the scene.

Currently, investigators are working to determine whether the parents were ‘negligent’ about the handgun used in the shooting. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also working to trace the origins of the weapon.

How the Incident Unfolded

The shooting took place on Monday morning in a study hall classroom filled with students.

The first 911 call was made by a second-grade teacher and came in at approximately 10:57 a.m. Police officers were immediately dispatched and arrived by 11 a.m.

Federal agents also arrived at the school to assist with the situation.

By 11:05 a.m., law enforcement officers confirmed that the shooter was down and that they had secured the weapon.

According to Wiers, students will be given opportunities to connect within the community prior to winter break. However, it’s not yet decided whether classes will resume as normal this week.

This is the 322nd school shooting in the U.S., according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, which tracks all shootings that take place on a school property. This is the second-highest number of shootings per year since 1966, when there were 349 shootings.

Memorial Set Up Outside the School

Local residents have set up a memorial outside Abundant Life Christian School following the shooting, with flowers and candles laying on a stretch of sidewalk in honor of those who lost their lives.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers also confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that flags will be flown at half-staff until Sunday.