TaDah Foods After Shark Tank – 2023 Update

TaDah Foods Before Shark Tank

TaDah Foods was founded in 2011 by John Sorial. Having grown up in an immigrant family, with other food-savvy individuals, John was often surrounded by Eastern foods. He even used to make the food himself. He always found himself intrigued with food from different cultures and different parts of the world. When John grew up, he attended Johns Hopkins University to gain a degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduating, he went on to work as a chemical engineer for some time before switching to working as a marketing executive. He stayed within these corporate-like jobs for a few years; however, he never really seemed to be happy with them. John wanted to make a difference in people’s lives, and one way he knew how to do that was with his cooking. More specifically, with falafels. This is how TaDah Foods was born. Well, kind of.

Before officially launching TaDah Foods, John started a non-profit organization. This organization was known as “Eat Good, Do Good”, and it was based on creating high-quality, delectable foods that were motivated by many international foods. “Eat Good, Do Good” was the inspirational staple for John to officially create TaDah Foods. John has started a goal within this organization to donate 20% of the proceeds to any organizations that are making a positive social change. Just two of the organizations he has donated to the most are The Hope Clinic and the Mission Life Center. Now that information regarding John’s social change organization has been established, you may be wondering what TaDah Foods is.

TaDah Foods is more of a start-up business as of right now. This company makes and sells frozen falafel poppers and falafel wraps that are inspired by the East Mediterranean cultures’ food. The two products are made from natural, healthy ingredients such as chickpeas. The falafel wrappers can be purchased in a variety of flavors. For instance, some of the available flavors are Lemon-Garlic Hummus, Caramelized Harissa, Garden Veggie Feta, and Spicy-Sweet Harissa. TaDah falafel wraps can be found at Whole Foods and on the company’s website. They can be purchased as a pack of eight falafel wraps for $7.99 or customers can pay $7.49 a month for delivery.

With TaDah Foods, John donates 25% of all his proceeds to additional non-profit organizations that are helping social change in positive ways. Unfortunately, TaDah Foods products are only available in Washington, D.C., unless customers order them online. Nonetheless, John is deciding to take his chances on Shark Tank in hopes that a shark can help TaDah Foods distribution expand to more locations around the world. In addition to that, John would like some help with funding his future productions. Will a shark be intrigued enough to invest in the TaDah Foods business?

TaDah Foods on Shark Tank

John Sorial appears on Shark Tank season 11, episode 1. He is seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for a 10% equity in his business, TaDah Foods. At the time of this episode’s airing, the business had a valuation of $3 million. John goes on to pitch his business to the sharks, while handing each of them a sample of falafel wraps to try. So far, the sharks appear to me impressed with John’s business, as well as his falafel wraps. However, although the sharks like the products, some concerns begin to arise as they start asking questions. Just one of their concerns was because John sold 75% of the company and he now only owns 25% of TaDah Foods. Considering John also donates 25% of his profits to non-profits, the sharks may be feeling like John is giving up money.

John reveals that he has faced some problems with his co-packer. He states that his co-packers were unable to keep the pace up as the products became more in demand. Due to this situation, TaDah Foods sales had been decreasing from $2.3 million down to $1 million. Fortunately, this did not affect the sales that were coming in, especially since the products were already available in some Whole Foods locations. The sharks liked that. Nonetheless, they still had questions.

As the sharks continued asking their questions, John appeared to be wandering into discussion rather than answering their questions. This eventually causes Mark Cuban and, guest shark, Daniel Lubetzky to drop out of the deal. At this time, John goes on a brief rant about his company’s purpose and how he has big plans to make a positive impact on the world and people’s lives. This must have struck Daniel Lubetzky as he came back in and offered John $500,000 in exchange for a 25% equity in TaDah Foods. He also wanted to buy out John’s current investors and potentially talk about providing the company with a line of credit. Mark chimes in and offers John $300,000 in exchange for a 20% equity and a line of credit for $500,000. Overall, John accepts Daniel’s offer.

TaDah Foods Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Following up from John Sorial’s appearance on Shark Tank season 11 episode 1, the deal made with Daniel Lubetky has closed and TaDah Foods remains doing well in business. According to John, the partnership was a great success. He even made a comment about Daniel, saying “Daniel and I really connected. It was this moment where he saw a lot of himself in my struggles and in my background, and so that right there was, I think, why he was able to feel so confident in making the offer that he did.” With the investment provided by Daniel, John plans to use it towards bettering his production and distribution with hopes of reaching more stores with his products. As of 2023, the number of stores expanded to has increased around the country but is said to soon be expanded worldwide.

After introducing TaDah Foods on Shark Tank, John noticed that his business had successfully been blessed by the ‘shark tank effect’. The next day after the episode aired, the TaDah Foods website had seen more than 50,000 new customers. It has been said that this boost in sales may very well help John’s plans in expanding further. Last year, in 2021, John started a WeFunder campaign where he was able to raise $771,391 for the business. In 2020, TaDah Foods products were seen being sold in well-known stores such as Wegmans, Publix, Target, Sprouts, and even Kroger. It’s safe to say that TaDah Foods has become a successful business after beginning as just a start-up company. In fact, the business is now doing $4 million in sales each year and has a $2.5 million annual revenue.