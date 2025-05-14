Teen Girl Escapes From Home Where She was Forced to Live Inside Dog Crate

Police have arrested a couple after an 18 year old allegedly escaped from their home, where she was forced to live in a dog crate for a year.

Authorities from Gloucester Township Police announced that 41-year-old Branndon Mosley and 38-year-old Brenda Spencer, were charged with kidnapping, and Mosley was further charged with sexual assault.

While Spencer was unemployed, Mosley worked as a train conductor for SEPTA and was even recognized by the company in March for his performance.

According to police and prosecutors, the 18-year-old woman – identified as the daughter of Spencer and stepdaughter of Mosley – escaped the property on May 8 with the help of a neighbor. She reported being forced to live in a dog crate, use a bucket as a toilet, and endure abuse dating back to 2018.

The victim, who was in sixth grade at the time, was also removed from school. She was then confined to the house.

The victim told police she was subsequently chained up and forced to live in a locked bathroom, only being let out when family members visited the house. Sometimes, she would also be forced to stay in an empty room with just a bucket to use as a bathroom.

In addition to being beaten, she was also sexually abused by Mosley.

She said the house was equipped with alarms that would notify the couple if she tried to escape.

Police Chief David Harkins described it as “one of the most despicable cases” they’ve ever worked on.

According to officials, police initially responded on May 8 and took a statement from the teen. At the time, she described the situation as a case of domestic violence but did not reveal the full extent of the abuse.

It wasn’t until Saturday night, when authorities were called back to the scene, that the complete story came to light.

Detectives later arrived at the property, which was crammed with several large dogs and other animals.

A 13-year-old child was also found inside the home. Investigators later determined that she, too, had been withdrawn from school several years earlier and was allegedly homeschooled alongside the victim.

Prosecutor Grace MacAulay did not disclose the specific details of how the teen managed to escape. She stressed the importance of maintaining confidentiality in cases involving victims of physical, psychological, and emotional abuse.

Although the home had previously been the subject of animal-related complaints, there were no signs indicating that child abuse was taking place.

Police arrested the couple at their New Jersey home on Sunday. They are currently being held at a correctional facility, awaiting detention hearings.